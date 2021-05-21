Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: May 24, 2021

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, May 24

Deadline for environmental groups, including Defenders of Wildlife, to file a reply to an Environmental Protection Agency's cross-motion for summary judgment in this lawsuit challenging the agency's approval of Florida's application to assume jurisdiction over the Clean Water Act's Section 404 permitting program. The program regulates the discharge of dredged or fill material into waters of the United States. The plaintiffs say that EPA's approval is unlawful under the CWA because Florida's program is not as stringent as federal law.

The case is Center for Biological Diversity v. Wheeler, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:21-cv-00119. For Center for Biological Diversity et al: Tania Galloni of Earthjustice. For Andrew Wheeler et al: Andrew Coghlan with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Tuesday, May 25

1:30 p.m. CDT - The Center for American and International Law will hold the webinar "In the Crosshairs: Energy Regulation and the Biden Administration."

3 p.m. EDT - Beveridge & Diamond will hold a webinar titled "Climate Change Enforcement & Litigation: Applying Existing Tools for New Issues, including Environmental Justice Considerations." The event will feature the co-chair of the firm's energy & pipelines group, Laura McAfee, as well as principal Roy Prather.

Thursday, May 27

10 a.m. - Initial case management conference in this bid by environmentalists, including the Center for Biological Diversity, to stop the Gualala Redwood Timber Co from logging mature redwoods on more than 300 acres of private land near northern California's Gualala River. The plaintiffs allege that the proposed logging project would result in the unpermitted taking of four imperiled species, including the California red-legged frogs, in violation of the Endangered Species Act. Gualala Redwood Timber says that no incidental-take permit for the four species is required to go ahead with its logging project.

The case is Friends of Gualala River v. Gualala Redwood Timber LLC, U.S. District Court for the California Northern District, No. 3:20-cv-06453. For Friends of Gualala River et al: Timothy Kline of Gross & Klein. For Gualala Redwood Timber: Christopher Carr of Paul Hastings.

12 p.m. - The Houston Bar Association's oil, gas and mineral law section will hold a webinar on the latest royalty litigation. The event will feature Yetter Coleman partners Timothy McConn and Robert Woods.

1:30 p.m. - Settlement conference in Baton Rouge federal court between Chevron TCI Inc, a subsidiary of the petrochemical company, and a nonprofit that formed a company to operate a historic Baton Rouge hotel. Chevron TCI accuses the nonprofit, the Wilbur Marvin Foundation, and Capitol House Hotel Manager LLC of failing to buy back, despite contractual guarantees, $10.9 million worth of Chevron TCI's investment in the project.

The case is a Chevron TCI Inc. v. Capitol House Hotel Manager LLC et al, U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana, No. 3:18-cv-00776. For Chevron TCI: Kirk Patrick of Donohue, Patrick & Scott. For Capitol House Hotel Manager: Claude Reynaud of Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson.

