NFL

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Ahead of schedule in rehab

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Mahomes (toe) is ahead of schedule in his rehab and is expected to participate in offseason OTAs, James Palmer of NFL Network reports. It's unclear how much Mahomes will really be expected to do during OTAs, but just the fact the 2018 MVP will even participate at all after undergoing February surgery to repair a torn plantar plate in his left foot certainly appears to be a good sign. The Chiefs drastically overhauled the offensive line this season, acquiring five new potential starters in the form or Orlando Brown, Joe Thuney, Kyle Long, Austin Blythe and Mike Remmers while also drafting Creed Humphrey in the second round, all with the intention of keeping Mahomes upright, unlike in Super Bowl LV when he was hit seven times.

www.cbssports.com
