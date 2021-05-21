Week Ahead in Securities: May 24, 2021

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the securities law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, May 26

11 a.m. - Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Kenneth Salinger in Boston will hear a bid by Robinhood to block state regulators from enforcing a new rule that's the basis of charges that the online brokerage encourages inexperienced investors to place risky trades without limits. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin, the state's top securities regulator, is seeking to revoke Robinhood's broker-dealer license. The case is Robinhood Financial LLC v. Galvin, Suffolk County Superior Court, Massachusetts, No. 2184CV00884. For Robinhood: Timothy Burke of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. For Galvin: Myles McDonough of Sloane and Walsh.

Friday, May 28

10:00 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan will hold an initial hearing in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's lawsuit alleging AT&T Inc and three executives disclosed nonpublic information to research analysts to avoid falling short of quarterly expectations in 2016. The company has denied wrongdoing.

The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. AT&T Inc. et al., U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 21-cv-01951. For AT&T Richard Krumholz of Norton Rose Fulbright US and Randall Jackson of Willkie Farr & Gallagher. For the executives: Leslie Thorne of Haynes and Boone

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Securities? Contact Jody Godoy at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Jody GodoyJody Godoy reports on banking and securities law. Reach her at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com