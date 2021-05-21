Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Ruled out Friday
Ehlers (upper body) will miss Friday's Game 2 clash with Edmonton, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports. Coach Paul Maurice did indicate that Ehlers could be an option for Game 3 on Sunday, though nothing has been confirmed at this time. Without Ehlers in the lineup, Pierre-Luc Dubois will slot into his second-line wing role. Once cleared to play, Ehlers figures to provide some much-needed offensive firepower after reaching the 20-goal threshold for the fifth straight season.www.cbssports.com