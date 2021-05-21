Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Ruled out Friday

Next week the Oilers and Jets will face off for a playoff series that should certainly bring some high octane offense with some of the best offensive players in the league going head to head. On the one side you have a historic season from Connor McDavid with the Hart winner from last season Leon Draisaitl proving to be no slouch. On the other side you have Mark Scheifele leading the way with Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers right behind.