Twins' Randy Dobnak: Recalled for Friday start

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Dobnak was recalled by the Twins on Friday and will start against Cleveland, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports. Dobnak signed a five-year extension prior to the start of the season but failed to make the Opening Day rotation. He spent the early part of the season in the bullpen before heading to the minors to build up his pitch count. He owns a 8.16 ERA in 14.1 innings this season but has a career 3.93 ERA in 89.1 total innings at the highest level. His 57.1 percent career groundball rate and 5.5 percent walk rate are both quite good, but a 16.0 percent strikeout rate caps his upside.

www.cbssports.com
