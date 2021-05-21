Austin College elevates Warren to head athletic trainer
Kelsey Warren has been named the head athletic trainer for the Austin College, athletics director David Norman has announced. Warren takes on the role after having served as the assistant athletic trainer during the 2020-21 academic year, working closely with Austin College’s student-athletes and coaches over the course of a year that included having each program competing during the spring semester. Warren is a 2018 graduate of the University of South Carolina Upstate and earned her master’s degree from Weber State University in 2020.www.heralddemocrat.com