newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sherman, TX

Austin College elevates Warren to head athletic trainer

Herald Democrat
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKelsey Warren has been named the head athletic trainer for the Austin College, athletics director David Norman has announced. Warren takes on the role after having served as the assistant athletic trainer during the 2020-21 academic year, working closely with Austin College’s student-athletes and coaches over the course of a year that included having each program competing during the spring semester. Warren is a 2018 graduate of the University of South Carolina Upstate and earned her master’s degree from Weber State University in 2020.

www.heralddemocrat.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warren, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Spring, TX
Sherman, TX
Sports
City
Austin, TX
State
Utah State
City
Sherman, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletic Trainer#Track And Field#Weber State University#Graduate College#Ncaa Football#The Austin College#Austin College#Ncaa Division#Syracuse#Master#Trainers#Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
College
Syracuse University
News Break
College Football
Related
Sherman, TXKXII.com

Johnson transferring to Austin College

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Austin College Women’s Basketball team will have a familiar face next season as former Collinsville Lady Pirate, Carrie Johnson, is transferring AC from Southeastern Oklahoma State. Johnson had a career high 13-points against Southwestern in January. She scored over 3,000 points over the span of...
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Expected thunderstorms Tuesday force TCU baseball to cancel its game vs. Texas State

TCU baseball has seen another midweek game canceled. This time it happened to be what was scheduled as the final regular-season home game. TCU announced on Monday that its game against Texas State scheduled for Tuesday night has been called off due to expected thunderstorms in the Fort Worth area. It’s the third straight midweek game that has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
Texas StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin offers a 2023 WR from Texas

Wisconsin football is already beginning to send out 2023 offers, and the Badgers are in on a wide receiver from Texas. Earlier today on Twitter, Kaleb Black announced an offer from the Badgers:. Black resided in Spring, Texas and plays his high school football at Klein Oak. Wisconsin is joined...
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas House Passes Bill to Allow Homeschool Students in UIL Activities

It is a bill that has come through the Texas Legislature several times. Allowing homeschooled students to participate in UIL activities. Back in 2017, NBC 5 profiled Marin Malone of McKinney, when a similar bill was on the table. She was homeschooled, and played volleyball on a club team, but wanted to play with her public school. She didn’t get to, and her mother, four years later, is hoping kids get the chance.
Sherman, TXKTEN.com

A special guest at Future Bearcats Night

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Sherman Athletics played host to the department's first Future Bearcats Night on Wednesday. Middle schoolers and their parents were able to tour Sherman High School and its athletic facilities to get a feel of where they'll soon be. Trenell Walker, who played football for Sherman in...
Sherman, TXKXII.com

Gunter’s Putnicki signs with Austin College

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It was signing day at Gunter High School for multi-sport star Sarah Putnicki. She will play her college basketball at Austin College. Putnicki led Gunter on a deep playoff run and is excited to help the Roos do the same.
Sherman, TXKXII.com

Six Sherman stars sign with colleges

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman had six student-athletes sign college letters on Tuesday. Bearcats linebacker Brandon Bonilla is headed to Southwest Assemblies of God College to play college football. Cameron Reed made plenty of big plays for the Bearcats and is headed to RPA College in Euless to play football.
Sherman, TXKTEN.com

Sherman High School Signing Day

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - Six athletes sign today at Sherman High School. Two girls sign to play basketball, one boy signs to run track, and three boys sign to play football. Jastic Eleby and Abigail Khader both sign to play basketball. Eleby signed to Pauls Smith College in Pauls Smith, New York. Khader signed to Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas.
Sherman, TXHerald Democrat

Six Sherman athletes announce their future plans

Their backgrounds came from different origins — starters for most of their careers as Bearcats or never playing that sport until this past season; athletes focusing on a single discipline or competing in different sports throughout the school year. This group of athletes all converged towards the end of their...
Grayson County, TXKXII.com

Grayson’s McBrayer named Coach of the Year

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grayson softball coach Mike McBrayer has been named NTJCAC Coach of the Year. It is a big honor for the coach that led Grayson to the region title this past weekend. Leading to the Lady Vikings heading to the World Series in Yuma, Arizona.
Grayson County, TXHerald Democrat

Region champ Grayson softball racks up several NTJCAC honors

After finishing first in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference standings and winning the Region V North title, the Grayson College softball team had several players recognized for getting the Lady Vikings to the World Series. Grayson picked up three major awards as JT Smith was the NTJCAC Player...
Sherman, TXaustincollege.edu

Fiction Contest Is Success

Dr. Meg Brandl of Austin College’s English Department announced a ’RooWrite Fiction Contest earlier in the semester—and now has declared it a success. Twenty-three students submitted entries, and Kim Powers ’79, a successful writer himself, served as judge. Last week, students and faculty gathered for a Zoom finale to see who had won and to support their fellow student writers, Brandl said. Powers very generously provided the prize money for the contest, she said.
Grayson County, TXKXII.com

Grayson’s Kaderka and Smith earn NTJCAC honors

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A pair of Grayson softball players brought home big season awards. Pitcher Dylann Kaderka was named the NTJCAC pitcher of the year, and J.T. Smith was named the NTJCAC player of the year after a huge season at the plate. Both played a major part in...
Sherman, TXHerald Democrat

Three Austin College women's soccer players named All-SCAC

Three members of the Austin College women's soccer team have been named All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference performers for their play during the 2021 spring season. Meredith Harris was named first-team All-SCAC, while Sydney Padget was a second-team selection and Dajia Campbell was named both honorable mention and to the All-Freshman Team.
Oklahoma StateKXII.com

Grayson’s Stark signs with Oklahoma Christian

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grayson softball standout Cheyenne Stark will continue her playing career at Oklahoma Christian University. Stark has been great behind the plate for the Lady Vikings, and she is excited to continue her career with the Lady Eagles. “As soon as I set foot on campus, I...