Find out What El Paso Services Are Raising Their Prices

El Paso transportation Photo by Leah Kelley from Pexels

This is not the news you want to hear, but some El Paso services are raising prices. After years of steady rates, car rental and Sun Metro are considering raising prices.

With unemployment rates in El Paso at 7.8%, the increase in prices is the last thing people need to hear. The rate of unemployment has ranged around 8% for the past few months.

When unemployment lowers, the additional fee people have to pay to use these services, is the last thing they need to hear.

Car rental prices increasing

Car rental companies are not greedy but they are trying to make up for the cars they sold during the pandemic. The effects of the coronavirus affected rental car companies last year.

“Because they have such limited numbers, companies are able to charge more for those vehicles available kind of like a first come first serve basis,” said Solomon Washington, the manager at KGSW car rentals.

To rent a car today, Washington said it could cost anywhere from $100 to $200 to rent a car for a day. This is about 30 percent higher compared to May of 2019. A week’s rental at these prices could cost about $700 to $1,400. This could cause people to think twice about renting a car.

A woman who considered renting a car said, “I was quoted about $500 just for the trip. Before the pandemic, it was a lot cheaper renting a car and it was really easy.”

El Paso has several car rental companies around the city.

Hertz

Alamo

Avis

Enterprise

Thrifty

Budget

National

If you need to rent a car, make sure you do it early since the supply is low.

Sun Metro may raise prices

As for Sun Metro, the El Paso bus system, they have not raised prices but seeking feedback from riders. Sun Metro has not raised prices in about a decade.

Sun Metro prices are currently $1.50 per trip and would increase to $2 under their proposal. For senior citizens, they currently pay $0.30 and the fare would increase to $1.00.

Sun Metro prices Screenshot from Sun Metro

Sun Metro has already held two virtual town hall meetings but the next ones are Wednesday at 5:30 pm and Thursday at 6 pm.

The public can join the Sun Metro meeting by Zoom at tinyurl.com/SunMetroFares. Additionally, the public can dial into the meeting at (915) 233-0020. No code is needed to join.

If you are unable to attend the virtual town hall, you can learn more about the proposed pay hike by calling (915) 212-3333 or online at contact.sunmetro.net.

Sun Metro released in a press release they have held prices steady for 15 years. They said it was considering increasing prices "to be able to support system investments that will improve transit services."

Sun Metro’s managing director Ellen Smyth made a statement about the price increase.

"We encourage the community to participate in these town halls because this is the first time in years that Sun Metro is looking at making changes to its fare structure."

Sun Metro offers discounts for riders

Eligible passengers can get a reduced rate. Sun Metro offers lower fares for people 65 or over, Medicare recipients, certified persons with a disability, and students.

To obtain a reduced fare, a copy of the paperwork certifying you is required. Bring the form to one of the Sun Metro ticket offices. For a copy of the form, click here.

For the current bus route around El Paso with a map of the area, click here.

There is no update on the El Paso streetcar which was shut down on March 22, 2020 due to the coronavirus.