newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Find out What El Paso Services Are Raising Their Prices

Posted by 
Tom Handy
Tom Handy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N8A0D_0a7E74cm00
El Paso transportationPhoto by Leah Kelley from Pexels

This is not the news you want to hear, but some El Paso services are raising prices. After years of steady rates, car rental and Sun Metro are considering raising prices.

With unemployment rates in El Paso at 7.8%, the increase in prices is the last thing people need to hear. The rate of unemployment has ranged around 8% for the past few months.

When unemployment lowers, the additional fee people have to pay to use these services, is the last thing they need to hear.

Car rental prices increasing

Car rental companies are not greedy but they are trying to make up for the cars they sold during the pandemic. The effects of the coronavirus affected rental car companies last year.

Because they have such limited numbers, companies are able to charge more for those vehicles available kind of like a first come first serve basis,” said Solomon Washington, the manager at KGSW car rentals.

To rent a car today, Washington said it could cost anywhere from $100 to $200 to rent a car for a day. This is about 30 percent higher compared to May of 2019. A week’s rental at these prices could cost about $700 to $1,400. This could cause people to think twice about renting a car.

A woman who considered renting a car said, “I was quoted about $500 just for the trip. Before the pandemic, it was a lot cheaper renting a car and it was really easy.”

El Paso has several car rental companies around the city.

Hertz

Alamo

Avis

Enterprise

Thrifty

Budget

National

If you need to rent a car, make sure you do it early since the supply is low.

Sun Metro may raise prices

As for Sun Metro, the El Paso bus system, they have not raised prices but seeking feedback from riders. Sun Metro has not raised prices in about a decade.

Sun Metro prices are currently $1.50 per trip and would increase to $2 under their proposal. For senior citizens, they currently pay $0.30 and the fare would increase to $1.00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pOdHD_0a7E74cm00
Sun Metro pricesScreenshot from Sun Metro

Sun Metro has already held two virtual town hall meetings but the next ones are Wednesday at 5:30 pm and Thursday at 6 pm.

The public can join the Sun Metro meeting by Zoom at tinyurl.com/SunMetroFares. Additionally, the public can dial into the meeting at (915) 233-0020. No code is needed to join.

If you are unable to attend the virtual town hall, you can learn more about the proposed pay hike by calling (915) 212-3333 or online at contact.sunmetro.net.

Sun Metro released in a press release they have held prices steady for 15 years. They said it was considering increasing prices "to be able to support system investments that will improve transit services."

Sun Metro’s managing director Ellen Smyth made a statement about the price increase.

"We encourage the community to participate in these town halls because this is the first time in years that Sun Metro is looking at making changes to its fare structure."

Sun Metro offers discounts for riders

Eligible passengers can get a reduced rate. Sun Metro offers lower fares for people 65 or over, Medicare recipients, certified persons with a disability, and students.

To obtain a reduced fare, a copy of the paperwork certifying you is required. Bring the form to one of the Sun Metro ticket offices. For a copy of the form, click here.

For the current bus route around El Paso with a map of the area, click here.

There is no update on the El Paso streetcar which was shut down on March 22, 2020 due to the coronavirus.

Tom Handy

Tom Handy

El Paso, TX
614
Followers
141
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

A writer sharing information that you need to know. Follow for the latest tips.

 http://www.twitter.com/tomhandy1
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizens#Unemployment Rates#Raising Prices#Raising Rates#Pexels#Sun Metro Sun Metro#Contact Sunmetro Net#Car Rental Prices#Rental Car Companies#Car Rental Companies#Discounts#Kgsw Car Rentals#Transit Services#System Investments#Steady Rates#Medicare Recipients#Eligible Passengers#Cars#Certified Persons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
Related
El Paso, TXPosted by
El Paso Dispatch

TRENDING local news happened around El Paso

1. Blood Dripping From Apartment Ceiling Wakes Up West Texas Woman | 2. Blood Drips on Sleeping Woman's Face From Ceiling Caused by Rotting Body on Floor Above | 3. New report from the FBI and DHS says deaths from domestic extremists motivated by race are on the rise
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Busser returns $500 in cash dropped at west El Paso Village Inn restaurant

EL PASO, Texas -- When Steven Donnelly dropped $500 in cash at a west El Paso Village Inn, he didn't expect to get it back. "As soon as they brought the pie out, I got up and and went to pay and realized 'Holy cow!' I dropped my money!" recalled Donnelly. "I lost my money!" The post Busser returns $500 in cash dropped at west El Paso Village Inn restaurant appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

El Paso’s Saba Investments formalizes investment in Parallel Health

Borderplex technology fund, SABA Investments announced Monday that they had formalized a 100k investment into Parallel Health. Co-Founders Natalise Kalea Robinson, MBA and Nathan Brown, PhD are at the helm of the company and bring with them deep expertise in biotech, microbial systems, and consumer health. “If there is anything...
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Community rallies around far east El Paso neighbor with sidewalk chalk-a-thon

EL PASO, Texas -- More than fifty people drew messages of love, support and kindness on the sidewalks of a far east El Paso neighborhood Sunday as a way of showing one family they belong in the neighborhood and they’re not alone.  "This graffiti is seen only in ghettos, unless you come from the ghetto The post Community rallies around far east El Paso neighbor with sidewalk chalk-a-thon appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

NADB approves El Paso area water projects; Signs air quality agreement

San Antonio – During its first meeting of 2021 held this morning online, the Board of Directors of the North American Development Bank (NADB) approved three new projects in the water sector that represent a total investment of US$8.26 million. The first project is a drinking water distribution system for...
El Paso, TXcbs4local.com

Overnight construction expected for 3 weeks at Bridge of the Americas southbound

EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14/CBS4] — Drivers who commute to Mexico can expect some delays due to overnight closures at the Bridge of the Americas. The overnight construction at the Bridge of the Americas is part of the on-going I-10 Connect project. The area being focused on is the I-110 Paisano Drive interchange, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

Guiding Star El Paso’s “Baby Freebies” distribution returns Thursday

Guiding Star El Paso, their volunteers and donors, will be distributing their “Baby Freebies” once again this Thursday. Volunteers will distribute free diapers, wipes, and other essentials to local families impacted by the current COVID-19 crisis on Thursday May 20th, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Organizers share that all...
El Paso, TXKFOX 14

El Paso reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths

(KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso public health officials announced 53 new COVID-19 cases including 6 additional delayed case. El Paso stands at 135,448 cases. Four deaths were reported, the death toll raises to 2,594. Officials say a woman in her 60s, and three women in their 80s all had underlying health...
El Paso, TXelpasomatters.org

El Paso continues to make progress on COVID-19, but challenges remain

El Paso has settled into a “new normal” with COVID-19, with a few hundred new cases each week, hospitalizations inching downward and a slowing rate of vaccinations. Because of this, we’re going to suspend our weekly data report after this week. If the current trends continue, the reports would convey little new information each week.
El Paso, TXPosted by
El Paso Dispatch

Hiring Now: These roles are open in El Paso

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in El Paso: 1. Insurance Broker-No experience needed; 2. Sales Representative Customer Service; 3. Owner Operators Needed; 4. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week; 5. Lead Recruiter, Alpha (an EDU Startup) - $200,000/year USD; 6. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - COVID19 - $2,915 per week; 7. CL A Drivers 1 Yr Exp Run Oilfield-$1600-$2400+/WK-No Prev Oilfield Needed; 8. CL A Dedicated Golf Cart/ATV Deliveries; 9. Call Your Own Shot - Virtual, Field Underwriter- 100K; 10. Customer Service / Sales Representative;
El Paso, TXelpasoinc.com

Traveling to Juárez over Bridge of the Americas?

The Texas Department of Transportation on Friday abruptly canceled advertised plans for two weeks of nighttime closures of Interstate 10 from the Westside to the Eastside starting this Monday at 9 p.m. The purpose for the planned I-10 closure was to install an overhead lane management system to communicate with...
Tornillo, TXPosted by
Tornillo Voice

Tornillo calendar: Coming events

1. Father's Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5!; 2. COVID-19 Vaccination - Pfizer - SECOND DOSE ONLY; 3. West Texas Truck Invasion; 4. CLASSIC + HYBRID + VOLUME LASH EXTENSION TRAINING.; 5. El Paso: Saymyname Mayhem Tour @ Green Door [18 & Over];
El Paso, TXKFOX 14

Donation made to EPCH by businesses run by two El Paso teens

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Two El Paso brothers who grew their business from the ground up, are giving something back to the Borderland. Drew and Jaime Frank run Kickpin’s in west El Paso. Their store and website are known for selling luxury shoes. The 17 and 18-year-old have even...
El Paso, TXKFOX 14

68 new COVID-19 cases in El Paso; no deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso public health officials announced 68 new COVID-19 cases including four additional delayed cases. El Paso stands at 135,389 cases. No deaths were reported, the death toll remains at 2,590. Health officials advised that 131,176 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, among the known cases.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

No new El Paso virus deaths as hospitalizations drop, but infections rising among children

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso public health officials on Sunday reported 68 new Covid-19 cases, but there were no new deaths. Active infections numbered 1,533, while the death toll remained at 2,590. Hospitalizations due to Covid-related illness in El Paso were at 90 on Sunday, marking the first time since last June that the The post No new El Paso virus deaths as hospitalizations drop, but infections rising among children appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

El Pasoan Filmed Insane Storm Invading Juarez and El Paso

A Reddit user recently shared some footage she captured of two different weather views in just one take. Reddit user Kitty9020 was the one who shared her footage of the crazy weather in El Paso. You can assume the woman was at Scenic Drive filming the difference in weather that separate parts of town were experiencing.