Game Scoop! 626: The Games We Hope to See at E3

The E3 Expo is inarguably the biggest in the gaming industry and has consistently been a source of major game reveals, releases and announcements for quite a long time. Furthermore, E3 has been a convention that has brought gamers together and allowed reviewers, critics and fans alike to find explore their favorite gaming universes. Over the past few months, E3 has announced major companies will join the convention to showcase their latest developments including Ubisoft, Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Square Enix, Sega, Bandai Namco, Gearbox Entertainment and certainly more can be expected in the future! With the pandemic severely affecting movement and logistics of holding massive conventions, E3 2020 was stunted, however, the company has decided that from 12th June to 15th June 2021, the E3 Expo will officially be held. Needless to say, the show will be held online.