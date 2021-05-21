Game Scoop! 626: The Games We Hope to See at E3

The mainline Pokemon entries always draw in the big bucks, but I've always found that the offshoots of the series draw more attention. My fondest Pokemon memories are not about my adventures in Ruby's watery Hoenn region nor are they about the recent Sword & Shield's European-inspired Galar region. What I always remember are the times I faced off against my brothers in Stadium or my addiction to Trozei on the DS. Of course, there's always that one gem of a game where you took pictures of Pokemon in their natural habitats; indeed, this one resonated with me most, and that game was Pokemon Snap.