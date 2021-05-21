newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Game Scoop! 626: The Games We Hope to See at E3

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Justin Davis, Seth Macy, and Nicholas Limon -- are discussing topics like Breath of the Wild 2, God of War, Final Fantasy 16, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions. The music in this episode is from Bonk's Adventure.

www.ign.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E3#Video Game Awards#The Game Awards#Final Fantasy#Ign Game Scoop#Omega Cops#This Week#Adventure#Welcome Back#Breath#God Of War
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Podcast
Related
Video GamesIGN

Game Scoop! 625: Resident Evil Village Reactions

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, IGN's weekly video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Tina Amini, Sam Claiborn, and Justin Davis -- are discussing topics like Resident Evil Village, New Pokemon Snap, video game sequels, roguelikes, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions. The music in this episode is from Double Dragon 1 and 2.
Video GamesComicBook

Limited Run Games Reveals First E3 Presentation Details

The all-digital E3 2021 event is set to kick-off next month, and Limited Run Games has now officially announced first details regarding its plans for the show. Fans of the publisher can tune in Monday June 14th at 4 p.m. ET on Twitch for LRG3, the company's annual showcase. At this time, there are very few details regarding what games will be shown off, but Limited Run Games has confirmed fans can expect details on a physical release for Lucasfilm Classic Games: Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol. The news comes less than 24 hours after company owner Josh Fairhurst shared his excitement about the upcoming compilation.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pixeye Games Will Be Releasing Until We Die This June

Pixeye Games revealed this week they'll be releasing the base defense strategy indie game Until We Die in June. The game looks pretty awesome and simplistic, but a pain to control how you survive as you play as a character named Ivan who spends his time defending the base and strategizing how to keep it while moving forward. Forward into what, you might ask? Well, the city happens to be overrun with mutants, so you'll battle your way through them in a post-apocalyptic subway! You can check out more below as the game will release on June 3rd.
Video GamesStanford Daily

Why we need shorter games

I’ve just put down the controller after finishing “Final Fantasy 7: Remake,” a full hour after I expected the game to be over and done. The ending was at once subtle and bombastic, combining spectacular set-pieces with well-earned moments of poignancy between its exaggerated cast of characters. It was, by all means, an excellent wrap-up to an excellent game. And yet, when the credits rolled, all I was thinking was “thank god it’s finally over.”
Video Gamespushsquare.com

New PS Vita Games Will Sadly Cease This Summer

Sony will cease accepting PS Vita software for submission this summer, as despite reversing its decision to remove the portable’s storefront, it will still enforce policies that will effectively bring an end to new releases. Despite nearing its 10th anniversary, titles have continued to deploy on the device with semi-regularity, with Astro Aqua Kitty being a relatively recent example.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lost Judgment: 5 Things we want to see in the new Yakuza game

SEGA recently announced Lost Judgment, a sequel to their spin-off to the Yakuza series, Judgment. So far, the announcement trailer already confirmed that this game will take place in both Kamurocho, the main city featured in the majority of the Yakuza games, and Isezaki Ijincho, a city first introduced in Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Both cities featured their own set of fun activities. But given the substories and side activities available in the first Judgment game, it’s a bit difficult to guess what activities will be available to Takayuki Yagami now that his investigation moves him between the two cities.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Limited Run Games Confirms E3 2021 Livestream

Around the same time EA announced EA Play Live would be returning this year, physical distributor Limited Run Games confirmed its own E3-style presentation would be back. Yes, the LRG3 show will be streamed on Twitch on 14th June. The same tweet also seemingly confirms LucasFilm Games: Zombies Ate My Neighbours and Ghoul Patrol will also be receiving a physical release. You can read more about this two-in-one release in our post from yesterday.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

[Let’s Talk] E3 2021 hopes and dreams

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there was no E3 last year. We did see some scattershot announcements throughout the summer, but it was pretty disorganized and we didn’t have a traditional gaming event. It even took Nintendo more than a year to produce a traditional Nintendo Direct. E3 is finally...
Video GamesDestructoid

Virtua Fighter x eSports live stream comin' at ya next week

Sega has announced that it will be holding a Japanese live stream next week to announce the details of its previously teased "Virtua Fighter x eSports Project" The stream will be held on May 27 on the publisher's newly launched Virtua Fighter YouTube channel. Squee!. While no details have been...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Gaming’s Biggest Showcase E3 2021 Online and App Details Disclosed

The E3 Expo is inarguably the biggest in the gaming industry and has consistently been a source of major game reveals, releases and announcements for quite a long time. Furthermore, E3 has been a convention that has brought gamers together and allowed reviewers, critics and fans alike to find explore their favorite gaming universes. Over the past few months, E3 has announced major companies will join the convention to showcase their latest developments including Ubisoft, Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Square Enix, Sega, Bandai Namco, Gearbox Entertainment and certainly more can be expected in the future! With the pandemic severely affecting movement and logistics of holding massive conventions, E3 2020 was stunted, however, the company has decided that from 12th June to 15th June 2021, the E3 Expo will officially be held. Needless to say, the show will be held online.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

New Donkey Kong Game Being Made by Super Mario Odyssey Team, E3 Announcement “Very Likely” – Rumour

It’s been over seven years since we last got a new Donkey Kong game, and fans of Nintendo’s iconic series have been getting antsy in the absence of announcements of a new one, especially given how good the last couple of them were. Of course, with Retro Studios being busy with Metroid Prime 4, there’s the question of who would even handle a new Donkey Kong game- it seems all of those questions are going to be answered soon, if new rumours are to be believed.
Video Gamescinelinx.com

Road to E3 2021 – What We Hope To See

E3 is back this year and we have some high hopes for the big reveals the digital show could bring us!. After missing out last year, we are back on the Road to E3! All month long we’ll be sharing articles related to the big gaming event, hosting streams, and other goodies right up to our extensive coverage of the digital event itself in June.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

New Pokemon Snap Review

The mainline Pokemon entries always draw in the big bucks, but I've always found that the offshoots of the series draw more attention. My fondest Pokemon memories are not about my adventures in Ruby's watery Hoenn region nor are they about the recent Sword & Shield's European-inspired Galar region. What I always remember are the times I faced off against my brothers in Stadium or my addiction to Trozei on the DS. Of course, there's always that one gem of a game where you took pictures of Pokemon in their natural habitats; indeed, this one resonated with me most, and that game was Pokemon Snap.
Video Gamesgamebyte.com

Rumour: New Middle-Earth Game ‘To Be Announced At E3 2021’

It’s believed that a new Middle-Earth game could be announced at this year’s E3 event, adding a Lord of the Rings title to new-gen consoles and PC. The rumour comes via Reddit, in a post which is currently under consideration from the r/GamingLeaksandRumours subreddit. The news doesn’t come with any named source, which is possibly why it’s yet to be approved by the sub’s mods.
Sportsgoombastomp.com

Game Boys, Ep. 238: E3 Predictions- 2021

E3 may have been taken out by 2020, but it looks like it was holding on to an extra life and will be back in the game this June. No need to watch any conferences or anything, though, because the Game Boys predict everything that’s going to happen at E3 in this episode.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Ubisoft Will Be Releasing Free-To-Play Games In Hopes Of Expanding Their Franchises

Ubisoft has been around for decades. This company knows how to craft up some incredible video game projects to release into the marketplace. With franchises dealing with Tom Clancy, Assassin’s Creed, and Far Cry, there’s usually a few notable big AAA titles that are released yearly from Ubisoft. However, it looks like the company is making an interesting move going forward.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Guide: Mario Golf: Super Rush Full Character Roster And Special Shot List

For fans of the series old or new, there's certainly plenty of anticipation for Mario Golf: Super Rush on Nintendo Switch. It appeared in the first full Nintendo Direct we'd seen for quite some time, and the hope is that it'll at the very least live up to the very decent Mario Golf: World Tour and earlier exemplary efforts from the plumber on the fairway.