The stock price of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) increased by 9.3% on Friday, May 21. This is why it happened. The stock price of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) – a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing new generation medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous systems (CNS) disorders – increased by 9.3% on Friday, May 21. Investors responded positively to the company announcing that it will be presenting at a couple of investor conferences.