The stock price of American Battery Metals Corp (OTCMKTS: ABML) increased by 19.93% on Friday, May 21. This is why it happened. The stock price of American Battery Metals Corp (OTCMKTS: ABML) — an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced extraction company, which is in the process of changing its name to American Battery Technology Company — increased by 19.93% on Friday, May 21. Investors responded have been responding positively to the company announcing recently that it submitted a formal application to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ).