Result of AGM

BURFORD CAPITAL APPOINTS HUGH STEVEN WILSON AS CHAIRMAN; REPORTS THAT ALL AGM ITEMS PASSED. Burford Capital Limited, the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting held on 18 May 2021 were approved by shareholders, including the approval of a final dividend of 12.5 US cents per ordinary share to be paid on 18 June 2021 to all ordinary shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on 28 May 2021, and the appointment of Hugh Steven Wilson as chairman, replacing Sir Peter Middleton on his retirement.