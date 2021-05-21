Issue of a Supplementary Prospectus

TORONTO, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kontrol Technologies Corp. ( NEO: KNR) ( OTCQB: KNRLF) ( FSE: 1K8) (" Kontrol Technologies" or " Kontrol") a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, is pleased to announce that today it has filed a preliminary base shelf prospectus (the " shelf prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. This filing, when made final, will enable Kontrol to offer, issue and sell up to $15 million of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, debt securities and units or a combination thereof from time to time, separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on the market conditions at the time of the offering, and as set out in an accompanying prospectus supplement, during the 25 month period that the shelf prospectus, when made final, remains valid.