Director/PDMR Shareholding

This share is an international stock. PJSC "LUKOIL" announces that a copy of the Annual Report of PJSC "LUKOIL" for 2020 tentatively approved by the Board of Directors of PJSC "LUKOIL" on 18 May 2021, for submission to the Annual General Shareholders Meeting, has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The Annual Report has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Russian legislation and contains corporate governance statement in compliance with the UK FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.