Director/PDMR Shareholding

DALLAS, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10 Holdings, Inc. ("P10") (OTC:PIOE) has updated its website ( www.p10alts.com) to include a Shareholder Presentation. P10 is a leading, specialized multi-asset class private markets solutions provider, offering a comprehensive suite of niche-oriented private equity, venture capital, private credit, and impact investing strategies. With an exceptional, long-tenured management team with aligned incentives supported by a deep bench of investment talent, P10 has strong investment performance, driven by our experience, investment process and data advantage. P10 believes the combination of RCP Advisors, TrueBridge Capital Partners, Five Points Capital, and Enhanced Capital creates a highly diversified and differentiated platform with significant potential for sustainable profit growth.