Financial Reports

Director/PDMR Shareholding

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 3 days ago

Gattaca was informed today that Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Freeguard, purchased 12,880 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of GBP 1.54 per share on 21 May 2021. Mr Freeguard's total interest in the Company is 12,880 Shares, representing 0.039% of the Company's issued...

www.sharecast.com
World94.3 Jack FM

Singapore clears LSE deal for Refinitiv after FX pledge

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Singapore’s competition authority has approved the London Stock Exchange Group’s $27 billion acquisition of data and analytics company Refinitiv provided the bourse continues to offer certain foreign exchange benchmarks to rivals. The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS)gave the conditional approval after examining whether the...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Lukoil Adr Regulatory News (LKOD)

This share is an international stock. PJSC "LUKOIL" announces that a copy of the Annual Report of PJSC "LUKOIL" for 2020 tentatively approved by the Board of Directors of PJSC "LUKOIL" on 18 May 2021, for submission to the Annual General Shareholders Meeting, has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The Annual Report has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Russian legislation and contains corporate governance statement in compliance with the UK FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Cadogan Petroleum CEO Fady Khallouf raises stake to 4.3%

Cadogan Petroleum PLC - exploration and production licenses in western Ukraine, gas trading, and oil services - Chief Executive Officer Fady Khallouf buys 1.0 million shares at GBP0.042, worth GBP42,000, on Thursday last week. Khallouf had bought 1.1 million shares earlier last week and now has 10.4 million shares, a 4.3% stake.
Businessswfinstitute.org

Mubadala Acquires Stake in Russian Developer Etalon

On May 21, 2021, Mubadala Investment Company acquired 6.28% of shares in Etalon Group Plc, one of Russia’s largest and longest-established development and construction companies. Mubadala Investment Company has notified Etalon Group about the acquisition of a 6.28% stake in Etalon Group, the equivalent of 24.1 million GDRs, crossing the...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), May 24, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (“Fourth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

FS/KKR Advisor Announces Shareholder Approval Of Merger Of FS KKR Capital Corp. And FS KKR Capital Corp. II

PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FS/KKR Advisor, LLC (FS/KKR), a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit Advisors (US), today announced that the shareholders of each of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) - Get Report and FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) , two publicly traded business development companies ("BDCs") advised by FS/KKR, have voted to approve all necessary proposals related to the merger of FSK and FSKR at each company's special meetings of shareholders held on May 21, 2021.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Shift Technologies to Raise $75M Via Institutional Debt

Shift Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SFT) seeks to raise $75 million from a private institutional offering of senior notes due 2026. The initial purchasers of the notes have thirteen days to procure up to an additional $11.25 million notes. Shift plans to forge privately negotiated capped call transactions with the initial...
Businessfinancefeeds.com

Randy Khalaf joins XTM Board of Directors

XTM Inc., a Canada-based company that specialises in neo-banking services, has announced that Randy Khalaf has joined its Board of Directors as a replacement for Paul Huber who had resigned from the Board. Mr. Khalaf has over 2 decades of experience in the Capital Market Industry and had previously worked...
Businessconstructiondive.com

Balfour Beatty shareholders oppose lack of board diversity

In a sign of the increased focus on diversity and inclusion among publicly traded construction companies' boards, 22% of Balfour Beatty's shareholders opposed the re-appointment of outgoing chairman Philip Aiken as a board member amid diversity concerns. There are currently two women and six men on the firm's board. The...
BusinessBusiness Insider

KKR to Present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference 2021

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that Scott C. Nuttall, Co-President and Co-Chief Operating Officer, will present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference 2021 on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 3:30 PM ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of...
Economyrealclearmarkets.com

A Future With True Shareholder Democracy

Big stock funds own increasingly large chunks of publicly traded companies, leaving fund shareholders without a vote on corporate governance. But there’s a better way. Read Full Article »
Businessbitcoinmagazine.com

Blockstream Acquires Adamant Capital, Will Launch New Finance Division

Bitcoin infrastructure company Blockstream will acquire bitcoin hedge fund manager Adamant Capital to serve as the basis of Blockstream Finance, a new division focused on offering bitcoin-focused investment products built on the Liquid sidechain, per a release shared with Bitcoin Magazine. Blockstream highlighted its recently-launched Blockstream Mining Note (BMN), a...
StocksBusiness Insider

Chubb Shareholders Approve All Proposals

(RTTNews) - Chubb Limited (CB) said that its shareholders approved all matters submitted to the 2021 Annual General Meeting. The shareholders approved a 2.6% increase in the company's dividend to $3.20 per share annually ($0.80 per share, per quarter) from $3.12 per share ($0.78 per share, per quarter). It marks the twenty-eighth consecutive annual increase in the company's dividend.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

RPC expands insurance platform with global network

London-based law firm RPC is expanding its global insurance platform through the launch of an international network. The network, Global Access Lawyers, will include six firms from different countries, according to a report by The Global Legal Post. The network aims to give clients greater access to insurance law specialists in different international markets.
Miami, FLStreetInsider.com

Global Crossing Airlines Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2021) - Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (TSXV: JET)(OTCQB: JETMF)(the "Company" or "GlobalX") has scheduled a Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to approve a Share Capital Reorganization, which is required in order for GlobalX to comply with DOT citizenship requirements.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

P10 Holdings, Inc. Releases A Shareholder Presentation

DALLAS, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10 Holdings, Inc. ("P10") (OTC:PIOE) has updated its website ( www.p10alts.com) to include a Shareholder Presentation. P10 is a leading, specialized multi-asset class private markets solutions provider, offering a comprehensive suite of niche-oriented private equity, venture capital, private credit, and impact investing strategies. With an exceptional, long-tenured management team with aligned incentives supported by a deep bench of investment talent, P10 has strong investment performance, driven by our experience, investment process and data advantage. P10 believes the combination of RCP Advisors, TrueBridge Capital Partners, Five Points Capital, and Enhanced Capital creates a highly diversified and differentiated platform with significant potential for sustainable profit growth.
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

tZERO Joins Forces With EnergyFunders to Digitize & Trade $25 Million of Securities in New Yield Fund I

TZERO, a blockchain-focused subsidiary of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK), announced on Thursday it has teamed up with has signed an agreement with EnergyFunders, an energy projects funding platform, to digitize approximately $25 million of equity interest in EnergyFunders’ Yield Fund I, which is considered the company’s largest fund to-date that will invest in oil and gas assets throughout the U.S.