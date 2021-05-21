SPORTSBOOK CONFIDENTIAL: Risk Tolerance in Sports Betting (podcast)
In today’s episode John Sullivan looks at risk profiles in the sports market, and how it affects both bettors and bookmakers. Then, a preview of the weekend in Playoff hockey, Formula 1 and NASCAR.
