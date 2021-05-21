newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

SPORTSBOOK CONFIDENTIAL: Risk Tolerance in Sports Betting (podcast)

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago

In today’s episode John Sullivan looks at risk profiles in the sports market, and how it affects both bettors and bookmakers. Then, a preview of the weekend in Playoff hockey, Formula 1 and NASCAR.

Here’s a question that’s come up quite a bit in recent weeks- as the state and CDC released new guidance ... MORE

Deputies say a Wayne Central School District bus was involved in a crash on Friday along State Rt. 350 in ... MORE

A former substitute teacher in the Penn Yan Central School District is accused of hitting a student. Mary Anne Cooper, ... MORE

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Sportsbook#Risk Profiles#Risk Tolerance#Market Risk#Sportsbook#Formula 1#Cdc#State Rt#Playoff Hockey#Today#Crash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Sports
Related
GamblingTampa Bay News Wire

Crypto sports betting — sports and eSports betting with Bitcoin

Nowadays sports betting — is one of the most popular types of online entertainment that is available to everyone. Lots of virtual sportsbooks offer really favourable conditions for betting. Their clients can choose between traditional currency and crypto, starting to place wagers with any bankroll. It should be noted that cryptocurrency betting in a really short time gained high popularity and now almost every bettor already tried to bet with crypto. It is understandable because bookmaker bitcoin is not only the reliable portal for betting but also the best choice for those who want to bet anonymously. There is no time or deposit limits for bettors who also don’t have to go verification procedure.
Gamblingvsin.com

1/ST BET A.I. Pick of the Week (5-15)

We’ve been tinkering with the Artificial Intelligence programs at 1/ST BET, which gives us more than 50 data points (such as speed, pace, class, jockey, trainer and pedigree stats) for every race based on how you like to handicap. We’re back after taking the past two weeks off and hoping...
Gamblingindypolitics.org

Sports Betting Slows Down

Indiana’s sports betting industry experienced another month-over-month decline in April, as wagering dropped to its lowest level since October 2020. But in a state that has known little else but growth, the expected decline is indicative of the beginning of a typical sports betting slowdown period that will likely last until the beginning of football season, according to PlayIndiana, which provides news and analysis of the state’s gaming industry.
Ohio Statesaturdaytradition.com

Ohio sports betting bill places no limit on online sportsbook partners

Ohio may be the first state in the country to allow sports betting license holders the chance to partner with an unlimited amount of online sportsbook entities. The Ohio sports betting bill, SB 176, continues to make its way through the state legislature as the Ohio Senate Select Committee on Gaming approved several amendments to the document. The amendments were approved yesterday after a brief 15 minute hearing.
Indiana Stategambling.com

Barstool Sportsbook Joins Indiana Online Sports Betting Market

Barstool Sportsbook is live in Indiana, just in time for the NBA playoffs and the Indianapolis 500. The Barstool mobile app went live Tuesday to become the company’s fourth U.S. online betting market, joining Pennsylvania, Michigan and Illinois. It continues a planned growth strategy that Penn National Gaming CEO Jay Snowden discussed in a Feb. 4 earnings call when he said the company wanted to have online operations in 10 states by the start of the upcoming football season.
NFLdallassun.com

The 'Krush House(TM) Network' Debuts: Multiple Video Podcasts Dedicated to Sports Betting

Former NFL Quarterback and ESPN NFL Analyst Sean Salisbury Signs on as Full-time Co-Host of ‘Krush House™'. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, revealed its debut of the 'Krush House™ Network,' initially beginning with three weekly podcasts focused on sports, betting and handicapping to post this Friday on www.Krushhouse.com.
HobbiesFingerLakes1

Risk Tolerance

SPORTSBOOK CONFIDENTIAL: Risk Tolerance in Sports Betting (podcast) In today’s episode John Sullivan looks at risk profiles in the sports market, and how it affects both bettors and bookmakers. Then, a preview of the weekend in Playoff hockey, Formula 1 and NASCAR. ... MORE.
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

#OSNow PODCAST: Sports betting could be coming to Florida and the love affair with White Castle (Ep. 647)

Orlando Sentinel Now afternoon update for Monday, May 10, 2021. Listen as our reporters, editors and columnists discuss stories that are important to Central Florida: Apple podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify or OrlandoSentinel.com/Conversations. Casinos aren’t coming to Orlando, Seminole Tribe insists, but sports betting could be everywhere (:41) White Castle inspires cult-level...
Indiana StateStreetInsider.com

Penn National Gaming (PENN) Receives Approval to Launch Barstool Sportsbook Mobile App in Indiana

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) announced today that the Indiana Gaming Commission (“IGC”) has approved the Company’s application to offer online sports wagering in Indiana. Penn National plans to launch its Barstool Sportsbook mobile app on iOS and android, as well as for desktop users, at 10:00 a.m. CST on May 18, 2021, pending any final regulatory approvals. Once live, Indiana will become the Company’s fourth online sports betting market, following previously successful launches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Illinois.
Hobbiesmovin925.com

PODCAST: Win Brooke’s Bucks (05/20/21)

Have a knack for trivia? Well, so does Brooke… Try to answer as many questions right as you can in 30 seconds. If you answer more correctly than Brooke, you win 100 bucks! Good luck!
MLBsportsgamblingpodcast.com

MLB Weekend Recap + HR Leader + Best Bets | MLB Gambling Podcast (Ep. 5)

The MLB Gambling Podcast is coming off a red hot winning weekend. Malcolm Bamford and Munaf Manji re-visit what they saw from the weekend and get you caught up on injury news and notes from around the league. In addition, the locks and dogs went 5-1 last week and the boys look to continue the winning ways to start the week.
Video GamesThe Verge

Spotify is getting a weekly League of Legends esports news podcast

Spotify is adding a weekly news show about League of Legends esports to its roster of Spotify Original podcasts. The show, Rift Reaction, is set to be a 40-episode series and will be hosted by esports content creator and journalist Travis Gafford and League of Legends Championship Series analyst Emily Rand. The first episode is out now, and new episodes will air every Wednesday, exclusively on Spotify.
Sportsvsin.com

Jeremy Plonk's Best Bets for Thursday (5-13)

Xpressbet editor-in-chief Jeremy Plonk offers his top plays. Pimlico Race 4 (2:19 pm ET) #4 Nine Martinis (9-5 ML) Solid favorite would be value at anything even-money or above. Hottest jockey-trainer combo in America with Cedeno-Magee lighting it up at Pimlico. Sprinter should prove tough to catch racing over a longer distance today. Win bet to start Preakness week.
Sportsvsin.com

Jeff Siegel's Best Bets for Saturday (5-15)

6-Goldini (2-1) This genuine and consistent 3-year-old makes his first start since being gelded, adds blinkers, and shortens to his preferred trip, so there’s every expectation that the D. O’Neill-trained turf specialist is ready for a winning effort. The son of Goldencents projects to enjoy a good stalking trip outside and then have every chance to take control when ready. At 2-1 on the morning line there’s value to be found both in the win pool and in rolling exotic play.
NBANBA

LET’S GO! Special Edition Season Preview (Podcast)

We go around the league with some of the most notable names around the NBA 2K League to give you the scoop on the biggest and best storylines heading into an action packed TIPOFF!. Listen in to get the inside view on the rivalries that are brewing, and the storylines...