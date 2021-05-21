newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

How Violent Cops Stay in Law Enforcement

By Abe Stree p
The New Yorker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn September, 2009, a card dealer named Evie Oquendo arrived at her apartment, on the far east side of Las Vegas, with groceries for her fifteen-year-old son, Tanner Chamberlain. Tanner, who struggled with bipolar disorder, had stayed home from school that day, and Oquendo wanted to make beef stew, one of his favorite meals. But, before she could start cooking, Tanner became extremely agitated. Not long afterward, she discovered that he had swallowed a handful of her anti-anxiety pills. She wanted to take him to the hospital, but first she called her sister, a former New York City police officer. Her sister told her to call 911. “I said, ‘I’m not calling the police, because I’m afraid they’re gonna shoot him,’ ” Oquendo recalled. “She told me, ‘Evie, don’t be ridiculous. They’ll know how to handle it.’ ”

www.newyorker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shootings#Police Violence#Shooting#Police Brutality#Civil Unrest#Cops Police#No Charges For Cops#Law Enforcement Officers#American Cops#The Department Of Justice#Laramie Police Department#University Of Virginia#Seattle University#Santa Fe#Taser#Violent Behavior#Law Enforcement Officers#Problem Officers#Authorities#Criminal Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump sued by civil rights group for calling COVID-19 'China virus'

Former President Trump has been sued by a civil rights group for calling COVID-19 the “China virus” last year. The federal complaint by the Chinese Americans Civil Rights Coalition (CARC) alleges that Trump’s use of that phrase and similar terms harmed the Chinese American community. The lawsuit was first reported...
WorkoutsPosted by
Indy100

Gym evacuated after terrible fart caused woman to throw up

A gym was evacuated after a woman did a fart so bad that a woman threw up and management thought there was a sewage problem. Oversharing on TikTok, weightlifter Maxime van den Dijssel said:. “This one time I went to a spin class after a night of heavy drinking and...