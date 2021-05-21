Deputies: Wayne Central school bus involved in crash with students on-board, none hurt

Deputies say a Wayne Central School District bus was involved in a crash on Friday along State Rt. 350 in the town of Walworth.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. when the bus pulled off to the side of the road to let traffic pass. A northbound vehicle then collided into the rear of the school bus.

There were several students on-board. However, none of them were injured in the collision.

The Wayne Central school nurses responded to the scene to assist in checking over the children.

The driver of the car was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and treated for her injuries.

Deputies say the investigation into the crash remains active. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

