newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walworth, NY

Deputies: Wayne Central school bus involved in crash with students on-board, none hurt

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJZzw_0a7E4aYS00

Deputies say a Wayne Central School District bus was involved in a crash on Friday along State Rt. 350 in the town of Walworth.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. when the bus pulled off to the side of the road to let traffic pass. A northbound vehicle then collided into the rear of the school bus.

There were several students on-board. However, none of them were injured in the collision.

The Wayne Central school nurses responded to the scene to assist in checking over the children.

The driver of the car was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and treated for her injuries.

Deputies say the investigation into the crash remains active. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, NY
Walworth, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Walworth, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Android Devices#Traffic Accident#Injured In Car Crash#Road Traffic#Sunday School#Strong Memorial Hospital#State Rt#Traffic Pass#Students#Multiple Agencies#Ios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
iPad
Related
Penn Yan, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Police: Penn Yan man charged with aggravated DWI

Police in Penn Yan report the arrest of a local man following a traffic stop in the village. On Friday around 10:30 p.m. police initiated a traffic stop on Maple Ave. Stephen Cornell, 40, of Penn Yan was observed driving without a headlight- which prompted the stop. Cornell was charged...
Rochester, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

One killed in fatal crash on Rt. 104

New York State Police say one person is dead after a crash on State Rt. 104 in Rochester. It happened on the eastbound side of 104 near the Goodman Street Exit a little before noon. A motorist stopped in the center lane after an item fell out of their trunk....
Sodus, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Deputies: One charged after road rage incident in Sodus

Deputies say a Webster man was arrested in Sodus following a traffic complaint and road rage investigation that started on State Route 104. Dominik Ferrante, 20, of Webster was arrested by deputies after he became upset at another driver and started throwing items out of his vehicle causing damage to the windshield of the other motorist’s vehicle.
Seneca Falls, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Two charged after argument at Seneca Falls business

Police say two people were arrested after a complaint at a business on the Auburn Rd. in Seneca Falls. Jedediah Shaw, 39, and Nicole Ramirez-Mariano, 24, both of Seneca Falls were arrested after a complaint on Auburn Road. It was determined that Shawn intentionally punctured a tire on Ramirez-Mariano’s vehicle,...
Seneca County, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Junius man charged with aggravated DWI after speed stop

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a 24-year-old Junius resident after a traffic stop. Maxwell Schoonmaker, 24, was observed speeding, and after investigation was found to be intoxicated. He was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI, speeding, no front plate, and no registration sticker. Schoonmaker was released and...