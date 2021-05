On July 29, 1966, Bob Dylan threw his leg over his Triumph motorcycle, revved it up and set off down a road in Woodstock, N.Y. Then something happened, though it’s not quite clear what. A two-sentence article appearing four days later in the New York Times said only that the singer-songwriter had been involved in a “cycle mishap” and was “under a doctor’s care.” No official police report was filed, and years later, Dylan wrote in his memoir “Chronicles” simply that “I had been in a motorcycle accident and I’d been hurt, but I recovered. Truth was that I wanted to get out of the rat race.”