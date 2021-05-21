newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The NBA playoffs: Fans return, no bubble, many contenders

ESPN
 1 day ago

Old friends will become foes, if only for a week or two. There are rematches from last year, new teams with home-court advantage, more fan capacity than at any other point this season and, perhaps best of all, no bubble. The NBA playoffs are back. Just about back to normal,...

www.espn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Lebron James
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Mvp#Playoff Games#World Titles#Champion Boston#Eastern Conference No#The Chicago Bulls#Hall Of Fame#Suns#76ers Wizards#Nets Celtics#Walt Disney World#Milwaukee#Espn Com#Los Angeles Clippers#Houston Rockets#Playoff Rematches#Back To Back Titles#Home Court Advantage#Fifth Seeded Atlanta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAwesb.com

Lakers vs. Warriors Play-In Game Set

Last night in the NBA for some teams of local interest:. The Lakers win, paired with the Warriors topping the Grizzlies 113-101 sets up a play-in game between Lebron and the No. 7 Lakers vs. Steph Curry, who just captured the NBA Scoring Title, and the No. 8 Warriors, with a first-round berth against the No. 2 Phoenix Suns on the line.
NBAsportsmax.tv

Hawks and Knicks clinch NBA playoff berths as Harden returns for Nets

The Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks both secured spots in the NBA's postseason on Wednesday. Trae Young fuelled the rallying Hawks to a 120-116 win over Russell Westbrook's Washington Wizards midweek. Young posted 33 points and John Collins hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 24.4 seconds remaining as the Hawks...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Clippers fearing the Lakers shows who the superior team is

The Los Angeles Lakers are officially in the play-in tournament and will be squaring off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in one game to decide who the seventh seed in the Western Conference will be. The loser of that game will play the winner of the Memphis...
NBASan Bernardino County Sun

Fears of a Laker revival in the NBA playoffs are justified

So much for readjustment, timing, chemistry and all the other entries from the Coach’s Thesaurus. It’s as simple as it ever was. If you’re playing with LeBron James and he gets a rebound, run downcourt like an escaping prisoner. If he gets double-teamed, sprint to the vacated area. Or, if it’s the end of the game, go to the corner and make sure your trigger-finger is engaged. The ball, and your chance for a hero shot, is coming.
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

2021 NBA Futures Postseason Betting Guide

With the 2021 NBA regular season concluding on Sunday, May 16, sportsbooks released their most up-to-date odds for this year’s postseason. The State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament begins on Tuesday, May 18 as the 7-10 seeds in the Eastern and Western Conferences face off for the final two remaining playoff spots. The No. 9 and 10 seeds must win out in order to advance to the postseason. If the No. 7 or 8 seed lose their first-round matchup, that team plays the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game for the last remaining spot in the postseason.
NBAThe Day

LeBron vs. Steph: A play-in game will be a superstar tussle

Oh, what a way to get into NBA playoff mode. The matchups for the NBA’s new play-in tournament are set. It starts Tuesday night with the Eastern Conference: No. 10 Charlotte at No. 9 Indiana and No. 8 Washington at No. 7 Boston. And things shift to the Western Conference on Wednesday night: No. 10 San Antonio at No. 9 Memphis and No. 8 Golden State at the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.
NBAMySanAntonio

LeBron James endorses Steph Curry for NBA MVP ahead of Warriors-Lakers play-in game

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has received endorsements to win the NBA's Most Valuable Player award from Shaquille O'Neal, Ja Morant and now LeBron James. While speaking to reporters Sunday night after it was confirmed the Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Warriors in Wednesday night's play-in game, James gave a full-throated endorsement of Curry's MVP candidacy.
NBAAntelope Valley Press

NBA playoff results | Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dillon Brooks scored eight of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to help put Memphis ahead to stay and the Grizzlies eliminated the San Antonio Spurs 100-96 on Wednesday night in the first Western Conference play-in game. The Grizzlies will play the Golden State Warriors or...
NBAtucson.com

A look at the 9 ex-Arizona Wildcats in the NBA playoffs — and who they'll face

The NBA's truncated 72-game regular season came to a close on Sunday, and the playoff brackets are officially set after a week of constant shuffling in the conference standings. The Arizona Wildcats are well-represented in the playoffs and have nine former standouts participating in the postseason with their respective teams.
NBAchatsports.com

Los Angeles Lakers: Players who will shock casual NBA fans in the playoffs

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 15: LeBron James #23 and Dennis Schroder #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrate after a play in the game against the Indiana Pacers during the first quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on May 15, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

Film study: How close is Anthony Davis to 100% heading into the playoffs?

Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has been back on the floor for more than three weeks now after an extended absence of nearly three months following a re-aggravation of the Achilles issue and calf strain he was dealing with, essentially giving him the off-season he never had but badly needed. This...
NBAlastwordonsports.com

NBA Playoffs First Round: Three Potential Upsets

The 2021 NBA Playoffs first round will commence this upcoming weekend. And there are a few teams that exceeded expectations during the regular season. Here’s a look at three potential upsets in the NBA Playoffs first round. The Philadelphia 76ers claimed the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The last...
NBAwaylandstudentpress.com

Warrior Weekly: NBA playoffs

With the NBA playoffs right around the corner, it’s time to start looking ahead to some of the top contenders and phoney pretenders in this year’s dance. In this unusual, and slightly shortened, 72-game regular season, title favorites have been rocked with injuries and young teams have shown out, shocking everyone but themselves. We all remember last year’s playoffs, in the Orlando bubble, a summer showcase that made up what it lacked in missing fans with next level intensity. Surprise, surprise, King James and the Lakers took home the crown, setting them up to be massive favorites coming into this season. However, things have changed, and with the May 18 Play-In games coming up, let’s take a closer look at some teams who are hoping to be the ones that lift the Larry O’Brien trophy at the end of the season.