Premier League

Southampton transfer rumours: Saints eye winger who possesses "electric pace"

By Sam Brookes
givemesport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthampton are monitoring Colombian forward Santiago Moreno ahead of the summer transfer window, according to The Telegraph. The 21-year-old is attracting interest from both sides of the border, with Rangers and Leeds also keeping tabs on him. Southampton are also keen on signing Moreno, and could make a move for...

www.givemesport.com
SoccerTimes-Herald

English FA Cup Champions

1875—Royal Engineers 2, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 draw) 1876—Wanderers 3, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 draw) 1886—Blackburn 2, West Bromwich Albion 0 (after 0-0 draw) 1889—Preston North End 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. 1890—Blackburn 6, Sheffield Wednesday 1. 1891—Blackburn 3, Notts County 1. 1892—West Bromwich Albion 3, Everton 2. 1893—Wolverhampton...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Southampton eyeing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Thomas Delaney

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Thomas Delaney is again being linked with a move to England. The experienced Denmark international has long been a target for Premier League clubs. ESPN says Southampton have now expressed interest in taking Delaney off BVB's hands this summer. Delaney, who played 33 games for BVB this...
Premier LeagueBBC

Garth Crooks' team of the week: Schmeichel, Egan, Alli, Torres

Youri Tielemans scored one of the great FA Cup final goals as Leicester City won the competition for the first time against Chelsea at Wembley. Goalkeeper Alisson scored an incredible injury-time winner as Liverpool won 2-1 at West Brom, while champions Manchester City beat Newcastle 4-3 in a thriller. Tottenham...
Premier Leaguewcn247.com

Southampton beats already-relegated Fulham 3-1 in EPL

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Nathan Tella has scored his first goal for Southampton in a 3-1 win over already-relegated Fulham in the English Premier League. The midfielder came off the bench to net the second while Fulham’s consolation came from 18-year-old Fabio Carvalho scoring his first goal for the London club. Theo Walcott restored Saints’ two-goal advantage with a clinical finish. Southampton took the lead in the first half when Che Adams scored from a James Ward-Prowse free kick. Southampton moved up to 13th place with two games remaining.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Southampton vs Leeds: Saints look to win three in-a-row

Southampton have some momentum for the first time in 2021 and will look to continue this run of form with a win against a tough Leeds side. The last time these two met, Leeds put in 3 and won comfortably. They destroyed Southampton on the counter-attack last time out and will believe they can do so again this time.
Premier LeagueESPN

Tella on target as Southampton beat Fulham

SOUTHAMPTON, England May 15 (Reuters) - Nathan Tella scored one goal and made another as Southampton secured a 3-1 home win over Fulham to pile on the misery for the already-relegated Londoners. Southampton went ahead in the 27th minute when dead-ball specialist James Ward-Prowse picked out Che Adams with a...
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

FA Cup final and Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend

1) Top down, Leicester’s glory down to togetherness. Of all of the post-match scenes, as the emotion ran wild through the Leicester ranks, was anything more touching than when the club’s chairman, Top Srivaddhanaprabha, was led onto the Wembley pitch by Kasper Schmeichel to be presented with the FA Cup? Bouncing up and down with the players, Srivaddhanaprabha could savour a dream-come-true moment and the poignancy was obvious, given the tragic death in 2018 of his father andthen Leicester owner, Vichai. What shone through was the connection that Srivaddhanaprabha has with the manager, Brendan Rodgers, and the squad. It was easy to envy for supporters of plenty of other clubs, and a powerful force that played its part in Leicester’s victory. The Top down togetherness helps make Leicester a destination club. Thefinal was historic for Leicester but the sense that the journey will continue is inexorable. David Hytner.
Posted by
FanSided

Southampton: Team news and predicted Saints line-up vs Crystal Palace

Southampton return to St Mary’s on Tuesday evening and will be looking to claim their first win since early April when they take on Crystal Palace. Saints faced the Eagles in their very first Premier League game of this season and looked rather disjointed in falling to a 1-0 defeat at Selhurst Park. Since then, we have seen the very best and the very worst of what Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side can produce on any given day.
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Scott Parker hails Fabio Carvalho as Fulham’s ‘shining bright light’

Fulham manager Scott Parker hailed teenage goalscorer Fabio Carvalho as the one “shining bright light” after his side’s 3-1 defeat to Southampton at St Mary’s. Carvalho scored Fulham’s consolation, his maiden goal for the Cottagers on his first start. Southampton took the lead in the first half when Che Adams...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Oriol Romeu in line for Southampton return following ankle surgery

Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu could make a return to the squad after recovering from ankle surgery for the Premier League match against Leeds on Tuesday night. Defender Jan Bednarek (heel) missed the win over Fulham, but will be available again, while forward Danny Ings was taken off after an hour as a precautionary measure to manage his own return to full fitness.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Southampton: Bertrand hints at future Saints return as exit is announced

Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand has hinted that he may return to the club in a coaching role in the future after his exit in the summer was confirmed earlier today. An official statement from Saints via southamptonfc.com explained that a mutual agreement had been reached and that Bertrand would move on. Hampshire Live also reported yesterday that a recent contract offer was turned down by the player.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Southampton: Saints add hotshot Celtic striker to transfer shortlist

Southampton have reportedly added Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard to their summer transfer shortlist as they look to add quality to a thin senior squad. According to SunSport, Saints have joined Arsenal, Roma and Aston Villa in tracking the Frenchman’s progress, whilst Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers remains keen on the player he worked with at Celtic for many years.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Southampton eyeing Chelsea midfielder Loftus-Cheek

Southampton are eyeing Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The Sun says Saints were keen on the England midfielder a year ago but lost out when Fulham borrowed him from Chelsea. Loftus-Cheek, 25, has struggled for form with the Cottagers, scoring just once and registering no assists as Scott Parker's side were...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City rival Arsenal for Southampton fullback Ryan Bertrand

Manchester City have joined the interest in Southampton fullback Ryan Bertrand. The Daily Mail says both Arsenal and Manchester City are interested in the 31-year-old, with the Gunners counting Kieran Tierney as their only senior left-back after Sead Kolasinac joined Schalke on loan. AMikel Arteta's side have stepped up their...