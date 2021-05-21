El PASO, Texas -- Montecillo is an up and coming area on El Paso's west side, but after last Sunday’s hit and run which left one person dead , many are now questioning the safety of the area.

Montecillo Boulevard has no speed limit signs, crosswalks or speed bumps, and up until Wednesday residents told ABC-7 that the street lights were broken - they have since been fixed.

Residents are concerned that with more people starting to go out again following a year of the pandemic, incidents like Sunday's pedestrian death will continue to happen if more isn’t done to increase safety in the area.

The Texas Department of Transportation told ABC-7 they have an upcoming project to improve lighting in the area along Mesa Street near Montecillo. However, the design is not finalized and it won’t be implemented until at least 2022 when funding becomes available.

The post Safety fears after hit & run death in El Paso’s Montecillo area appeared first on KVIA .