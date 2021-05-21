newsbreak-logo
Man who placed flammable liquid in Iranian embassy vehicle sentenced

By Page Widely
todaynewspost.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who placed a bottle of flammable liquid in the exhaust pipe of an Iranian diplomatic vehicle has been sentenced under the Mental Health Act. Sam Parsa put the bottle containing a rag soaked in a mix of petrol and diesel into the exhaust of the unattended vehicle in Knightsbridge in September 2018.

todaynewspost.com
