Prince Harry Is Just Getting Started

British Royal family news reveals Prince Charles is fed up with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle’s rather unroyal behavior and he is going to do something about it. In fact, there’s a new report that says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could soon be fully “ditched” from the royal family, which means Charles and Company will have no obligation to take care of them in any way, shape, or form. What’s more, this might also mean that Harry and Meghan will be stripped from their coveted titles, too. Here’s what you need to know.