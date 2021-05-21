Prince Harry Is Just Getting Started

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEver since he stepped back as a senior member of the royal family, Prince Harry has been airing his grievances about royal life — and, despite growing tensions with the palace, he doesn’t show any signs of stopping. During his no-holds-barred interview with Oprah in March, he and Meghan Markle ripped back the curtain on the palace’s alleged entrenched racism. And earlier this month, he described life as royal as “a mix between The Truman Show and living in a zoo,” in an interview that apparently left the Firm “livid.”

