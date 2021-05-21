How to watch Glastonbury Festival Live at Worthy Farm: Stream the virtual livestream from anywhere

Though the long-running Glastonbury Festival is missing another year due to the pandemic, fans don't have to completely miss out on the excellent performances and beautiful scenery that traveling to the festival usually provides. The very first Glastonbury Festival was held in Pilton, Somerset in England over 50 years ago now, and for the first time ever, audiences from around the world will be able to visit the Worthy Farm together — virtually — to enjoy new performances from acts like HAIM, Coldplay, Damon Albarn, and more.