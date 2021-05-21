newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arts

How to watch Glastonbury Festival Live at Worthy Farm: Stream the virtual livestream from anywhere

By Alex Smith
Android Central
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThough the long-running Glastonbury Festival is missing another year due to the pandemic, fans don't have to completely miss out on the excellent performances and beautiful scenery that traveling to the festival usually provides. The very first Glastonbury Festival was held in Pilton, Somerset in England over 50 years ago now, and for the first time ever, audiences from around the world will be able to visit the Worthy Farm together — virtually — to enjoy new performances from acts like HAIM, Coldplay, Damon Albarn, and more.

www.androidcentral.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kiwanuka
Person
Michael Eavis
Person
Jorja Smith
Person
Jarvis Cocker
Person
Damon Albarn
Person
George Ezra
Person
Pj Harvey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Dj#Other Videos#Miss A#The Worthy Farm#Haim Coldplay#Central South America#New Zealand Asia#Eest#Pdt#Vpn#Ip#Dj Honey Dijon#Glastonbury Festival Live#Secret Special Guests#Worldwide Audiences#Pilton#Beautiful Scenery#Acts#Somerset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
Related
EntertainmentTelegraph

Emily Eavis on Glastonbury’s annus horribilis: ‘We lost £5 million in one year’

Down on Worthy Farm in Somerset, you know it’s about time for Glastonbury – there’s mud underfoot and storm clouds ahead. But reliably unreliable weather aside, this year’s version of the world’s biggest rock festival is different in every other respect. Beaming to screens around the world this weekend is a live-streamed concert performed on the farm, starring Coldplay, Haim, Damon Albarn, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka and almost two-dozen more artists – plus some top-secret special guests.
EntertainmentVincennes Sun Commercial

Emily Eavis promises Glastonbury 2022 will be best ever

Emily Eavis promises Glastonbury 2022 will be best ever. Glastonbury Festival organisers Emily Eavis and her dad Michael Eavis have vowed to "throw everything" at the 2022 event after the event was off the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Festivalledburyreporter.co.uk

Glastonbury given green light for September event at Worthy Farm

Glastonbury Festival organisers have been given permission to host a special one-day event at Worthy Farm in September. The annual music and arts event has been cancelled for two years in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic but Mendip Council has given the go-ahead for a scaled-down concert later this year.
Glastonbury, CTRegister Citizen

Glastonbury Festival Set for Two-Day Live Event in September

The U.K.’s iconic Glastonbury music festival will return in September for a one-off event. The license for the festival, located in the county of Somerset, was approved by the Mendip district council after consultation with local residents and authorities. More from Variety. The event, which will take place over a...
Musicledburyreporter.co.uk

Director of Worthy Farm event hoping to create ‘Glastonbury adventure’

The director of Glastonbury’s upcoming online music event has said he hopes it will “capture a bit of that Glastonbury spirit of the unknown”. Grammy-nominated Paul Dugdale – who has worked on projects with Adele, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones, Sir Paul McCartney and more – was speaking ahead of acts including Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim, Idles, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka and Wolf Alice taking part in the livestreamed event titled Glastonbury presents Live at Worthy Farm.
MusicTelegraph

Gentle eco-warriors with a Southwestern humour: Coldplay and Glastonbury were made for each other

On Saturday, Coldplay will be one of the acts to headline Live At Worthy Farm tonight, the five-hour virtual Glastonbury Festival laid on to compensate for the actual event’s cancellation for the second year running. Recorded on the Eavis family’s Somerset farm where the festival has taken place on and off since 1970, Live At Worthy Farm will see performers play Covid-friendly audience-free sets from various locations around the site, from the skeleton of the Pyramid Stage to the Stone Circle.
MusicBBC

The Smile: Radiohead stars to debut new band at Glastonbury live-stream

A new band featuring members of Radiohead will be the special guests at Glastonbury's live-streamed concert on Saturday, it has been revealed. Called The Smile, the band includes Radiohead singer Thom Yorke and guitarist Jonny Greenwood, alongside jazz drummer Tom Skinner. They will perform "a first-ever set of new, original...
WorldTime Out Global

This is when and how to watch Eurovision 2021

Yes, it's been two years, but it is back. The most wonderful time of the year. The main television event of the calendar. It's Eurovision 2021. Here's everything you need to know about this year's final from when it's on to who will be commentating. First things first, when is...
Musictechadvisor.com

How to watch Glastonbury 2021

Whilst we can’t physically visit Worthy Farm this year for obvious reasons, Glastonbury 2021 is still going ahead – it's just going to look a bit different this year. The good news is that you will be able to tune into some of the most popular bands and artists right from the comfort of your own home thanks to the (hopefully) one-off ticketed Live at Worthy Farm livestream.
MusicNME

Glastonbury shares sneak peek of HAIM performing at Stone Circle for Live At Worthy Farm

Glastonbury Festival’s Emily Eavis has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of HAIM rehearsing for their Live At Worthy Farm set this Saturday (May 22). The band will join Coldplay, Wolf Alice, Kano, IDLES, Michael Kiwanuka and other acts for Glastonbury’s livestreamed mini festival, which will take viewers on a “five-hour journey through all of those spots that you know from Worthy Farm”. Glastonbury Festival was cancelled for the second year running earlier in 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
MusicantiMUSIC

Pink Floyd Share Live Video From 1970 Bath Festival

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are sharing video of a 1970 performance of the title track to their fifth album, "Atom Heart Mother." The band were filmed in concert at the Bath Festival of Blues and Progressive Music in Shepton Mallet, UK on June 27, where they played the song months before the record's release in October of that year.
MusicBBC

Behind the scenes of Glastonbury's live-stream concert

The Pyramid Stage is a skeleton, and the fields are empty - but Glastonbury will go ahead on Saturday night, with a one-off live-stream concert. Coldplay, Jorja Smith, George Ezra and Kano are all set to play in the five-hour event, which organisers say will "help to secure the festival's return in 2022" after two years of Covid-enforced cancellations.
Virtual Eventsmxdwn.com

Glastonbury Makes Live Stream Free Following Technical Issues

Glastonbury’s virtual live stream, which was a paid, ticketed virtual event, faced technical glitches today due to the sheer number of viewers. In response, the festival sent out a tweet with a link to the stream that isn’t behind a paywall. There’s no indication if refunds will be sent to those that purchased tickets, which were priced at 20 pounds.
Musictheubj.com

In the background of Glastonbury’s live-stream show

The Pyramid Stage is a skeleton, and the fields are unfilled – however Glastonbury will go on Saturday night, with an oddball live-stream show. Coldplay, Jorja Smith, George Ezra and Kano are good to go to play in the coordinators say will “help to get return in 2022” following two years of Covid-implemented abrogations.