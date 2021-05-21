C3.ai Stock Is Just the Sort of Investment Vladimir Putin Wants You To Buy
In the end, the hype over AI stock makes us weaker as a country. A few years ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that whoever becomes the leader in artificial intelligence “will be the ruler of the world.” Predictably, that sent shockwaves across the globe but particularly in western nations as this admission only incentivized companies like C3.ai (NYSE:AI), drawing investors excited about the prospects for AI stock.www.valuewalk.com