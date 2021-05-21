C3.ai Stock Is Just the Sort of Investment Vladimir Putin Wants You To Buy

Despite people saying cryptocurrency's a bubble about to burst, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), and many other altcoins are drawing in new investors all the time. Like any investment, there's a risk of loss when you invest in cryptocurrency. But betting on the wrong one isn't the only way it could all go wrong. Here's a look at four ways investing in cryptocurrency could cost you, and how you can reduce that risk.