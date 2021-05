Recently, both KUAC and the New-Miner have run pieces on the latest twist in the trans-Alaska natural gas pipeline saga. The stories featured Frank Richards, current president of the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation, and Larry Persily, former federal coordinator for Alaska natural gas transportation projects, with Mr. Richards speaking quite optimistically about the project’s prospects and Mr. Persily sounding utterly fatalistic. Reflecting on the debate, it occurred to me they may each be both right and wrong by turns — and that a middle path (a smaller, more domestically oriented and strategically focused project) might be an achievable one.