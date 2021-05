Frisco City Council voted unanimously May 18 to approve a rezoning request that paves the way for a $1 billion mixed-use development east of the PGA Frisco project. The Link is estimated to generate $7 million a year in property tax revenue and $3 million a year in sales tax revenue once fully built out. The 2 million to 2.5 million square feet of office space would attract between 8,000 and 10,000 jobs, according to project estimates. And an untold number of other jobs would be created at the site for the restaurant, retail, hospitality, wellness, medical and entertainment uses planned there.