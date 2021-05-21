On With the Show
Like a collapsed row of dominos, last year’s festival season tumbled to an abrupt end when the pandemic arrived. The shows would not go on. After more than a year of trying to make the best of virtual performances, festivals and concerts across the South are back and ready to raise their curtains. Whether you’re in the mood for a world music fest in the Blue Ridge Mountains or a seventeen-day high art bonanza in South Carolina, these arts and culture events deserve a look.gardenandgun.com