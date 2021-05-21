On With the Show

Grammy Award winner Kenny G will perform at the Charleston Music Hall on Friday, September 24th at 8 pm. Tickets are on sale now. The saxophonist’s recording career has spanned almost four decades and about 20 albums. He is one of the most popular contemporary jazz musicians in the world and has sales of more than 75 million records worldwide. Kenny G has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the business during his legendary career, ranging from Michael Bolton to Weezer to Whitney Houston to Katy Perry.