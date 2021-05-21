newsbreak-logo
Video Shows Craziness of Shed Antler Hunting in Montana

By Free Beer and Hot Wings
96.3 The Blaze
 2 days ago
In all my years wandering the woods and prairies of Montana, I have always been delighted to find shed antlers. It doesn't happen all the time, but if you spend time looking and knowing what your looking for, it can sometimes benefit you financially. There is a huge market for antlers that deer, elk and moose shed every winter. Just look at your nearest pet store. People are buying antlers and turning them into high priced dog toys. Others are making everything from knife handles and jewelry to chandeliers. Each year the price people are willing to pay for shed antlers seems to go up. Which, in turn, creates somewhat of a gold rush attitude for shed hunters.

