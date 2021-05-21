VPD holds Annual Cross Guard/Parking Enforcement Banquet

On May 21, 2021, VPD held it's Annual Crossing Guard/Parking Enforcement Banquet at Greenleaf Behavioral Health Hospital. The staff at Greenleaf provided breakfast for all of our employees. VCS Superintendent Dr. Cason and Councilwoman Miller-Cody attended and also helped recognize Crossing Guards who do an incredible job not only protecting our children every day as they go and come from school but stories were told on how they also are part of the children’s lives.