This school year, Starwood Schools in Frisco is celebrating 20 years in service. The milestone celebrates when Starwood Montessori School at 6600 Lebanon Road officially opened in 2000, according to the Starwood website. Starwood Academy at 3443 Lebanon Road, which opened in 2018, is also celebrating the anniversary. Enrolled families have been invited to share written and videoed testimonials to Starwood Schools and submit them on the school website. Both schools on the last day, May 28, will celebrate 20 years at the Starwood Academy campus with live entertainment and snow cones. 972-885-8585. www.starwoodschools.com.