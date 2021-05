According to the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2020 Automotive Trends Report, most automakers failed to meet their emission standards in 2019. It was the fourth year in a row that the overall auto industry failed to keep pace with its increasingly stringent targets. The average fuel economy of all new models sold in 2019 was actually worse than it was in 2018, dropping slightly from 25.1 to 24.9 miles per gallon. Fourteen out of twenty automakers failed to meet their standards. President Obama’s corporate average fuel economy program promised to double fuel economy by 2025, but real-world gains have been meager while his EPA’s rules have been in effect, improving just 7% from 2012 to 2019.