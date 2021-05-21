UL Offering Comprehensive Suite of EV Services with Opening of German Test Center
UL, a provider of testing, inspection and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, has officially opened the UL EV Charging Test Center in Frankfurt, Germany. Representing one of the most important EV charging testing footprints in Europe with a comprehensive range of services, the facility includes charging infrastructure components and functional safety testing and certification as well as homologation services, all in one location.ngtnews.com