Greenville, SC

Eight Stories High

By News administrator
furman.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLong before Pearlie Harris M ’83 appeared on a mural high above downtown Greenville, she was a giant in education. Read more about her life growing up in the segregated South, her impact as an educator and how the community has honored her contributions in the spring issue of Furman magazine.

news.furman.edu
Greenville, SC
Education
City
Furman, SC
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Sports
High School
Education
Sports
Greenville, SCupstatebusinessjournal.com

On the Move: Lisa Dwight

Lisa Dwight was named vice president, marketing and communications for technology company ABB, Dodge Bearings and Power Transmission. She comes from DP3 Architects where she was director of marketing for the past nine years. Dwight has worked with Upstate organizations such as United Way, March of Dimes, The Greenville Chamber...
Greenville, SCPosted by
Greenville Voice

Greenville vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Tuesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Greenville: 1. 2801 Pelham Rd (864) 549-7261; 2. 4102 Old Buncombe Rd (864) 371-3651; 3. 1509 Roper Mountain Rd (864) 213-1082; 4. 2210 Laurens Rd (864) 288-8280; 5. 1200 E Butler Rd (864) 297-2501; 6. 1068 N Church St (864) 702-2365; 7. 10 Memorial Medical Dr (864) 220-1200; 8. 100 Wade Hampton Blvd (864) 900-6167; 9. 1720 Augusta St (864) 977-8045; 10. 1335 Stallings Rd 864-322-2813; 11. 1500 Poinsett Hwy 864-235-7183; 12. 355 Woodruff Rd #201 (864) 438-4619; 13. 400 E McBee Ave #100 (864) 240-2020; 14. 1750 Woodruff Rd (864) 987-7086; 15. 5000 Old Buncombe Rd (864) 246-1190; 16. 235 S Pleasantburg Dr (864) 250-4709; 17. 215 Pelham Rd (864) 370-8215; 18. 1211 Woodruff Rd 864-987-7220; 19. 902 Pelham Rd 864-234-6462; 20. 2018 Augusta St 864-232-4781; 21. 3501 SC-153 864-295-2029; 22. 2616 Anderson Rd 864-537-4062; 23. 6057 White Horse Rd 864-295-0243; 24. 2700 Wade Hampton Blvd 864-268-7123; 25. 2323 E North St 864-233-9401; 26. 1 The Parkway 864-288-9334; 27. 1451 Woodruff Rd 864-297-3031; 28. 6134 White Horse Rd 864-295-3181; 29. 2014 Wade Hampton Blvd 864-214-8700; 30. 11410 Anderson Rd 864-605-6039; 31. 5009 Old Buncombe Rd 864-605-6309; 32. 3925 Pelham Rd 864-288-8081; 33. 3405 White Horse Rd suite f (864) 671-0300;
Greenville, SCFOX Carolina

The Malcolm X Festival returned to Greenville on Sunday

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville’s Malcolm X Center for Self Determination and WMXP 95.5 fm Community Radio said they hosted the Malcolm X Festival on Sunday to join the national celebration of Malcolm X's 96th birthday. The event took place at Cleveland Park in Greenville from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00...
Greenville, SCWYFF4.com

Bon Secours, Legacy Early College partner to open health center

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new clinic is expanding health care access on the west side of Greenville. The health care clinic is a partnership between Bon Secours Saint Francis and Legacy Early College. The Bon Secours Legacy Early College Health Center at 1010 Woodside Avenue held its soft opening Monday...
Greenville, SCMonroe Local News

Local Bob Jones University students named to Dean’s List

GREENVILLE, SC (05/17/2021)– The following students are among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester. John Baggett, a Freshman Ministry and Leadership major from Loganville, achieved...
Greenville, SCupstatebusinessjournal.com

On the Move: Katherine Darden

Katherine Darden joined FerebeeLane, a full service marketing and branding agency in Greenville, as an account coordinator. She is a graduate of Clemson University’s Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business. While at Clemson, Darden was active in the school’s student-led brand agency, Cadency, serving as account director in...
Greenville, SCgreenville.com

Meals on Wheels of Greenville Announces Inaugural Golf Tournament

Meals on Wheels of Greenville has announced its inaugural golf tournament, Meals on Cart Wheels, to be held at Holly Tree Country Club in Simpsonville on Monday, October 4, 2021. Thirty teams of four will enjoy a top-tier golf experience on a pristine course while providing over 6,500 nutritious meals...
Greenville County, SCThrillist

How Greenville Became America’s Coolest New Weekend City

Art, food, and waterfalls as tall as buildings. NOTE: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. As of April 2021, official guidance from the CDC states that fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk, though safety precautions are still required. Be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance and check local restrictions, protocols, and business openings before you head out.
Greenville, SCPosted by
Salina Post

Area students on President's List at Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Two area students have been named to the Spring 2021 President's List at Bob Jones University. The President's List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester. Area students named to the Bob Jones University President's List include the following. Kaitlin...
Greenville, SCWYFF4.com

﻿4 Aces Kitchen & Cocktails﻿ opens Monday on Pelham Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant will open Monday on Pelham Road in Greenville. The former owners of Tipsy Taco, Roger Carlton and Trish Balentine, are opening 4 Aces Kitchen & Cocktails. The restaurant will open to the public at 115 Pelham Road, Suite 1. Carlton and Balentine said they...
Greenville, SCFOX Carolina

Monster Jam returns to Greenville after pandemic pause

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monster Jam is making a return to Greenville for five shows at the Well this weekend!. After taking a pandemic pause, the motorsports experience will be at the Bons Secours Wellness Arena on Friday, May 14 through Sunday, May 16. The Monster Jam Pit Party...
Greenville, SCupstatebusinessjournal.com

On the Move: Emily Scott

Emily Scott joined FerebeeLane, a full service marketing and branding agency in Greenville, as an account manager. She began her career in marketing at ChartSpan Medical Technologies before leading public relations and social media efforts for a local agency serving clients in the technology, tourism and hospitality industries. Scott most...
Greenville, SCsprudge.com

Coffee Design: Methodical Coffee In Greenville, SC

Coffee Design is proudly sponsored by Savor Brands, your boost in coffeedence through maximizing designs in packaging, sustainability and tech. Greenville, South Carolina is a city on the grow. Ranked as one of the fasted growing cities in the United States, Greenville rests comfortably between booming coffee cities Atlanta, Georgia, and Charlotte, North Carolina—it's no wonder that Greenville is home to Methodical Coffee, one of the country's best coffee bars with a three-page wine menu. But today we focus our attention on their gorgeous packaging design. With beautiful florals accents across the brand's range, and a unique wrapped-and-letterpressed approach to reserve coffees, Methodical's implementation of both design and packaging stands out. We spoke with co-owner Marco Suarez digitally to learn more.