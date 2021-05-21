TexasMed Healthcare Solutions to offer shared medical offices in McKinney

Cadence Cyclery of McKinney and Wattage Coffee Co. have both moved from 129 S. Tennessee St. to 119 S. Tennessee St. The new building more than doubles the size for both businesses, which includes two stories with an upstairs lounge. The move took place at the beginning of May, and a grand opening event is expected to be announced soon. 972-548-7400. www.cadencecyclery.com/about/mckinney-pg141.htm.