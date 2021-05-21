newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mckinney, TX

TexasMed Healthcare Solutions to offer shared medical offices in McKinney

By Miranda Jaimes
Posted by 
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

TexasMed Healthcare Solutions, an alternative to traditional leasing, is set to open July 1 at 1400 N. Coit Road, Ste. 302, McKinney. The business provides fully furnished medical suites with no leases or contracts and no up-front costs. At TexasMed, members can use exam rooms on a part-time or full-time basis in a shared office space and receive services such as a reception area with refreshments, medical supplies and office support. 469-240-9911. www.txmdhealth.com.

communityimpact.com
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mckinney, TX
Health
City
Mckinney, TX
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare#Medical Supplies#Office Supplies#Office Space#Shared Space#Medical Suites#Exam Rooms#Refreshments#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Frisco, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

SoulTopia Holistic Boutique offers jewelry, healing sessions

SoulTopia Holistic Boutique opened May 18 at 7004 Lebanon Road, Ste. 106, Frisco. The retail store offers “soul-driven, energy-infused” jewelry alongside alternative energy healing sessions. SoulTopia also has locations in Carrollton and Dallas. 972-292-9506. www.facebook.com/soultopiaholisticboutique. Matt Payne reports on Frisco City Hall and its committees, Collin County Commissioners and McKinney...
Richardson, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Interactive map allows Richardson residents to check mosquito test results weekly

Richardson offers an interactive mosquito map on its website that allows residents to find out the latest test results in their area. During City Council’s May 17 work session, Richardson Health Department Director Bill Alsup said the city began testing mosquitos for West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses in April. The city has not seen any positive tests so far this year, Alsup said.
Southlake, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Southlake City Council greenlights site plan for Garden District Residences

Southlake City Council approved a proposed site plan for 58 residences and open green space inside the Garden District during a May 18 meeting. In a 6-1 vote, the council greenlighted plans for two four-story buildings along Central Avenue in Southlake Town Square. Council Member Ronnell Smith was the opposing vote. The project sparked conversations about bringing high-density housing options to the city’s downtown area.
Frisco, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

PediaPlex therapeutic clinic opens in Frisco

PediaPlex opened March 15 at 4855 Ohio Drive, Frisco. The therapeutic clinic offers comprehensive services to children with a variety of disorders ranging from autism, ADHD, and sensory-motor problems to learning disabilities and developmental delays. Services include occupational therapy; speech therapy; feeding therapy; and applied behavior analysis, or ABA, therapy in one location.
Mckinney, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Cycle shop and attached coffee company relocate in downtown McKinney

Cadence Cyclery of McKinney and Wattage Coffee Co. have both moved from 129 S. Tennessee St. to 119 S. Tennessee St. The new building more than doubles the size for both businesses, which includes two stories with an upstairs lounge. The move took place at the beginning of May, and a grand opening event is expected to be announced soon. 972-548-7400. www.cadencecyclery.com/about/mckinney-pg141.htm.
Plano, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano ISD trustees welcome incoming members, select new board officers

The Plano ISD board swore in new trustee Lauren Tyra and three returning members during its May 18 meeting and selected new board officers for the 2021-22 school year. Place 5 trustee David Stolle was elected as the board's new president and immediately took over the gavel following his selection, as Tuesday's meeting was also the last for outgoing board President Tammy Richards.
Frisco, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco considering whether to regulate short-term rentals

The city of Frisco is considering whether to regulate short-term rentals to address a small number of problem properties and better track what could become a growing industry. Frisco City Council discussed the elements of a possible ordinance during a work session May 18. City staff is expected to present a draft ordinance for consideration at a council meeting in late June or early July.
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Plano, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lakeside Pet Groomers celebrates 5th anniversary in Plano

Lakeside Pet Groomers will mark its fifth anniversary in Plano this June. The business originally opened at 5813 Preston Road, but moved to its current location at 4017 Preston Road, Ste. B545, Plano, in November 2019 because of a need for additional space. The professional grooming business offers basic dog and cat grooming services, deshedding, nonanesthetic teeth cleaning, nail clipping and day care services. 972-403-8801. www.lakesidepetspa.com.
Texas StatePosted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
Lewisville, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Nack Development to construct commercial, office space In Old Town Lewisville

The city of Lewisville approved an economic agreement May 12 with Nack Development for its first project in Old Town Lewisville at the corner of Main and Charles streets. “We pride ourselves on creating a renaissance of redevelopment downtown,” Nack Development President and CEO Donny Churchman said. “So, this is going to be the first of many for us in Old Town Lewisville.”