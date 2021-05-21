newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Diablo Immortal interview: Blizzard devs talk about merging the old with the classic in newest entry

By Anthony J Nash
Android Central
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSince then, Blizzard has done a lot to quell any fears that players might have, and Diablo Immortal has gone from the black sheep to bell of the ball, with two successful closed alphas and a ton of love, both critically and from fans. As the game continues its second...

www.androidcentral.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard#Android Games#Devs#Diablo 2#Game Lore#Classic Games#Love Story#Game Design#The Game#Themes#Narrative#Moments#Bell#Callbacks#Design Choices#Things#Truth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Spyro Reignited Trilogy - Savannah Citadel Night v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

Savannah Citadel Night is a mod for Spyro: Reignited Trilogy, created by BeatzYT3. This is Savannah Citadel Night Act 1 from Sonic Unleashed ported into Spyro Reignited Trilogy, It's also one of the first Stage mods to be fully playable. Much work has been put into this with custom Blueprints for a lot of the things possible such as opening/closing doors, breakable pots, enemy spawning and more.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic has a June release date

Blizzard was quick to get the next WoW expansion up and running. A month after the company announced Burning Crusade Classic, it opened up the game’s world for beta players. The beta window has ended up only being a couple months long, as now we know when the expansion launches. World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic has been confirmed for a June 1 release date, and we now know when it goes live worldwide. But before that, there is a choice to be made.
Video GamesPosted by
Android Police

Diablo Immortal is going to be worth playing — at least for a while

It's no secret that Diablo Immortal wasn't well-received when Blizzard announced the game in 2018. While we got a wonderful meme out of the fiasco, I'm sure this wasn't Blizzard's intention. And so years passed until we heard about the game again, and it honestly didn't look all that bad, plus Blizzard was incredibly upfront about the plans for the game's systems, including its monetization, a surprising move. This is how we know Blizzard is flirting with a P2W system where you can pay money for a chance at better rewards, though this is mostly shoved off to the late game, resulting in an early gameplay experience that feels similar to the core series. So from what we know on the possible cusp of the game's release, I'm wondering how our readers feel about the impending launch, whether or not they will play the game once it's out, which is precisely what this article is all about.
Moviesrespect-mag.com

RESPECT. Interview: Director Charlie Ahearn Talks How ‘Wild Style’ Came About, Working With Fab 5 Freddy + More

RZA from the Wu-Tang Clan who has a film screening platform called 36 Cinema. It’s is a first-of-its-kind ticketed experience that brings together film screening with live in-depth commentary with directors, actors, critics and super fans. RZA launched the platform during the pandemic last summer, and he’s hosted about a dozen screenings, with commentary from folks like Jim Jarmusch, Michael Jai White among others.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Story of Seasons devs talks about the possibility of more remakes

A little while back, Dengeki Online spoke with Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town director Hikaru Nakano and producer Dai Takemura. The possibility of additional remakes was discussed during the discussion. Switch already has a remake of Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town, which was released as Story of...
Video GamesComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Makes Curses a Lot More Relevant

Dungeons & Dragons is providing alternative rules for curses that make them much more relevant in Fifth Edition campaigns. Curses are traditionally no more than an annoyance to Dungeons & Dragons characters, thanks to the availability of spells like remove curse to many spellcasters. A tortured lycanthrope or a doomed magic item can be easily solved by a 5th level Cleric without any real cost or dramatic effect associated with them. We've spoken about some of the homebrew solutions to making curses more effective in Dungeons & Dragons, and the upcoming book Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft provides a more official kind of curse that can be used by DMs to continuously vex and affect your players.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Blizzard drops WoW Classic character cloning price by more than half

An upcoming patch for World of Warcraft Classic, Blizzard’s old-school WoW experience, is going to let players choose between staying in the Classic Era, or moving to Burning Crusade Classic. Players who want to move characters to Burning Crusade can do so free of charge, but this is WoW, so some are going to want to play both. To accommodate this, Blizzard announced that it would allow users to clone their characters. That way, they’d have instances of a character on both versions. But, there was an issue with the WoW Classic cloning price.
Video GamesSiliconera

Interview: Hisashi Koinuma Talks About Samurai Warriors 5’s Development and Cast

It is a good time to be a Musou fan, as the series’ popularity is booming. Both mainline entries and spin-offs involving other companies’ IP are finding mainstream success. It also means Samurai Warriors is coming back with Samurai Warriors 5. Siliconera spoke with Koei Tecmo President and COO and Samurai Warriors 5 Producer Hisashi Koinuma about the creation of the latest game.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

Overwatch Developer Update Announces Upcoming Overwatch 2 Preview

On Tuesday, May 11, Aaron Keller made his first appearance on a Developer Update in place of Jeff Kaplan. The community was stunned to see Kaplan leave the Overwatch team, so Keller had to come in with big news in his first stint as the Game Director. In a short update video, Keller announced that the Overwatch team will be hosting a live stream later this month to preview new gameplay for Overwatch 2. After an exciting Overwatch 2 BlizzCon showcase, this announcement marks the first glimpse into actual gameplay.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Diablo Immortal on Track for Upcoming Release

Recently, Blizzard Entertainment discussed the upcoming mobile game Diablo Immortal and its tentative development in their Q1 earnings report. The game was originally announced in late 2018 at BlizzCon, and the game is being developed by Blizzard Entertainment and the Chinese game developer NetEase. Diablo Immortal is a free-to-play mmoarpg for Android and iOS devices that will allow old and new players alike to take the Diablo universe on the go.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Diablo Immortal’s endgame is “much richer” than Diablo 3’s

Diablo is getting some showing this year. Blizzard revealed the Diablo 2 remaster at Blizzcon 2021 before being confirming it was coming out this year. We’ve known about Diablo Immortal for quite a while longer, though it’s also launching in 2021 for mobile devices. While Diablo Immortal has heaps of...