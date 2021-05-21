Pooh Shiesty Fans Voice Displeasure With New Song "Switch It Up"

The exotic Los Angeles-based music band LET THERE BE DARKNESS carries on to surprise their fans with more vengeance and nerve-wracking tunes of metal and rock. The upcoming goth band LET THERE BE DARKNESS brings on the essence of doomsday in their new songs. The energetic Los Angeles-based music band has grown a different taste in music. Instead of reminding them to follow the light behind the darkness, they aspire to embrace the cold and goopy flavors of somberness. They worship despair and hopelessness because people have succumbed to its core. Charles Richburg, the vocalist, introduces a unique orientation deep bass and high-voltage performance. He molds the band’s new song ‘Endless Rain’ with exciting genres such as dark metal and goth rock. The band wants to show the devastating side of the world through their eclectic verses.