Pooh Shiesty Fans Voice Displeasure With New Song "Switch It Up"
Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty released four new songs last night as part of his "Spring Deluxe" edition of Shiesty Season. The reloaded effort includes tracks with Lil Baby, G Herbo, and more. Fans were arguably most excited to hear the officially released version of "Switch It Up," a song that the 1017 representative had previewed a while back with Herb. It's the first song on the tracklist for Pooh's new deluxe edition, but fans have been voicing their displeasure after the beat was suddenly switched up.www.hotnewhiphop.com