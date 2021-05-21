newsbreak-logo
Pets

A new coronavirus might have come from a dog

By Melissa Pandika
Mic
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most recently discovered coronavirus arose in a pupper, according to a new study. The New York Times reported that researchers have detected a novel canine coronavirus in a child who went to the hospital with pneumonia in Malaysia in 2018, although it’s still unclear whether the virus caused the disease, or whether people can transmit it to each other. If anything, the findings underscore the need to keep a closer eye on viruses that could make the leap from humans to animals — a phenomenon that might be more common than we think — so we can intervene before they lead to another pandemic.

