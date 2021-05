The wind and greens were a tough combination for the Sabres on Tuesday afternoon at Eagle Creek Golf Course in Willmar. Sartell finished 3rd with a team total of 331, fourteen strokes back of 1st place Brainerd. The Sabres were once again led by Senior Logan Hamak and freshman Lance Hamak who posted scores of 76 and 81, respectively. Juniors Lucas Greenlun and Mason Lund added scores of 86 and 88. The Sabres are back in action on Friday when they travel to Cold Spring for their Pre Section meet at Rich Spring Golf Course.