Azur Lane USS San Francisco Will Join the New Eagle Union Event

A teleporter is a strange chunk of technology. There’s no two ways around the fact that the Star Trek-style teleporter murders its subjects on usage before copying them elsewhere, no matter how they try to handwave the consequences away. A much better type of instant transportation is the warp gate, which holds open a portal between one area and another. Walking through is no more disruptive than stepping through a door, but that still doesn’t change the need for someone on the other end to set up the necessary tech to make the connection. In The Riftbreaker it’s your job to build a gate that connects back to Earth while stranded on a planet on the other side of the galaxy, armed only with your wits, a can-do attitude, and a massively powerful exo-suit capable of withstanding the harshest environments. So really, it could be worse.