newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Azur Lane USS San Francisco Will Join the New Eagle Union Event

By Kite Stenbuck
Siliconera
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYostar has begun to reveal new Azur Lane shipgirls for an upcoming new event set to start in late May 2021. The first new shipgirl introduced by the official Azur Lane Twitter accounts? The heavy cruiser, USS San Francisco. The Japanese Twitter account described USS San Francisco’s shipgirl personification as...

www.siliconera.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uss San Francisco#Uss New Jersey#New Orleans#Twitter Inc#The New Eagle Union Event#New Eagle Union#Japanese#Chinese#Shipgirls#Silver Archives#Uss San Francisco#Ca 39 Uss Quincy#Ca 34 Uss Astoria#Ca 44 Uss Vincennes#Ca 36 Uss Minneapolis#Stars#Daedalian Hymn#Prior Events#Sardegna Empire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
World War II
Related
MilitarySiliconera

Azur Lane USS Boise Is Wearing a Mask At All Times

Yostar has revealed the light cruiser USS Boise as the second new Azur Lane shipgirl for its upcoming major event. The event features United States-inspired Eagle Union. Despite wearing a diving mask and carrying an oxygen tank, USS Boise claims she cannot dive for long because she is not a submarine.
Video Games148apps.com

Knights of San Francisco review

Knights of San Francisco is a surprisingly stylish and sleek text-based role-playing adventure. Knights of San Francisco bills itself as "Skyrim in text," which I'm not sure is an accurate description. It is indeed a text-based role-playing adventure, but it doesn't have the same far-reaching ambition of creating a fully simulated open-world (or the bugs that come along with that). Instead, it's a much more humble dungeon-crawl that has a surprising amount of style and clever text generation that makes it feel much more satisfying than your typical choose-your-own adventure experience.
Entertainmentallaccess.com

Alexis Madrigal To Join KQED/San Francisco As 'Forum' Host

THE ATLANTIC staff writer and former FUSION Editor-in-Chief ALEXIS MADRIGAL is joining KQED INC. News-Talk KQED/SAN FRANCISCO as host of the 9a (PT) hour of daily public affairs show "FORUM," starting JUNE 21st. MINA KIM will continue to host the 10a hour, which is syndicated statewide. MADRIGAL replaces the retired MICHAEL KRASNY.
Politicstravelweekly.com

Reopening date is set at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square

The Hilton San Francisco Union Square will open its doors after a year-plus closure on May 24. The 1,919-room downtown property, the city's largest, will reopen with various Covid-19-related safety procedures in place, including implementation of Hilton's CleanStay enhanced cleanliness and disinfection protocols. Guests will also be able to opt for contactless arrival and departure experiences and use their Hilton Honors mobile app to choose a room, unlock their door with a digital key and complete checkout.
Retailcogconnected.com

Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound and Debrief Coming to North America Soon

XSeed Games, a publishing brand under the umbrella of Marvelous USA Incorporated, has carved out its niche in the gaming industry and is at the helm of various, notable titles such as Story of Seasons, Rune Factory, Corpse Party, Granblue Fantasy: Versus and of course, Akiba’s Trip. The company’s reputation has grown as it remains dedicated to bringing localized games to fans worldwide. The mission of XSeed Games continues as Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed will launch in North America on 20th July 2021 for the Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4 and PC, available on Steam, GOG and the Humble Bundle Store. The release of the game in the West is an accomplishment for XSeed Games as the game is celebrating its tenth anniversary since its original release and the remastered version will include dual Japanese and English options.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Apex Legends Valkyrie analysis guide – The queen of movement

Season 9 introduces the flight fanatic, Valkyrie, to the Apex Legends roster. She soars into the battle royale with her custom jetpack and the typical hotshot pilot confidence. Her attitude is justified because she’s got the skillset to back it up. This Apex Legends guide will teach you all the ins and outs of Valkyrie’s abilities and give you some tips to take her to greater heights.
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Dark Horse and BioWare Start Pre-Orders for Normandy SR-1 Replica Silver Variant Collectible

Mass Effect Legendary Edition launches this week and to celebrate, Dark Horse and BioWare are teaming up to bring a collectible to fans everywhere. Fans can pre-order a silver variant of the Normandy SR-1 replica now for $249.99. Only 250 units will be made of the polyresin replica from Gentle Giant Studios. The ship measures in at 14” long, 5.6” wide and has an awesome crater pocked moon terrain base. This replica would look great on any shelf for display!
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

The Riftbreaker Announces Gamepass Release with Giant New Trailer

A teleporter is a strange chunk of technology. There’s no two ways around the fact that the Star Trek-style teleporter murders its subjects on usage before copying them elsewhere, no matter how they try to handwave the consequences away. A much better type of instant transportation is the warp gate, which holds open a portal between one area and another. Walking through is no more disruptive than stepping through a door, but that still doesn’t change the need for someone on the other end to set up the necessary tech to make the connection. In The Riftbreaker it’s your job to build a gate that connects back to Earth while stranded on a planet on the other side of the galaxy, armed only with your wits, a can-do attitude, and a massively powerful exo-suit capable of withstanding the harshest environments. So really, it could be worse.
Video Gameshardcoredroid.com

Pokemon Masters Ex Launches Land and Sea Awaken Event

Mysterious changes in the weather plague the island of Pasio. The cause? The legendary Pokémon Groudon and Kyogre, of course! It all happens in Pokémon Masters EX’s latest event, Land and Sea Awaken. Players take on the leaders of Teams Aqua and Magma, controlling these magnificent creatures for nefarious purposes.
Museumsworldarchitecture.org

Inbo BV redesigns historic prisoner camp site with reflective pavilion and underground museum

Amsterdam-based practice Inbo BV has redesigned a historic prisoner and transit camp site with reflective pavilion and underground museum in Leusden in the Netherlands. Named National Monument Kamp Amersfoort, the 1,126-square-metre building was renovated seventy-five years after the liberation of the Netherlands from WWII, National Monument Kamp Amersfoort was opened to the public on April 19.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to complete Citadel: Homecoming in Mass Effect Legendary Edition

On the Citadel at the front of the Embassies is a man named Samesh Bhatia. He needs your help in the Mass Effect Legendary Edition to assist in bringing his wife’s body home. He’s asked you to speak with the Alliance, who has been ignoring him, to see what can be done about it, and why she hasn’t been returned to him.
San Francisco, CAvannuysnewspress.com

San Francisco’s Largest Hotel, Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, Reopens on Monday, May 24

Hotel to illuminate a five-day countdown on its exterior leading up to the hotel’s opening. SAN FRANCISCO, CA — On Monday, May 24, Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, the largest hotel in San Francisco and on the West Coast, will reopen its doors and welcome back guests for the first time in over a year. Throughout the pandemic, the 46-tower property has displayed an illuminated heart and “S.F” to honor the city and serve as a sign of hope and solidarity for the San Francisco community. In celebration of the hotel’s reopening, the hotel will launch a five-day countdown illuminated on the hotel’s exterior as it gets ready to reopen its doors.
San Francisco, CAhospitalitynet.org

San Francisco’s Largest Hotel, Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, To Reopen

On May 24, Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, the largest hotel in San Francisco and on the West Coast, will reopen its doors and welcome back guests for the first time in over a year. Throughout the pandemic, the 46-tower property has displayed an illuminated heart and "S.F" to honor the city and serve as a sign of hope and solidarity for the San Francisco community. In celebration of the hotel's reopening, the hotel will launch a five-day countdown illuminated on the hotel's exterior as it gets ready to reopen its doors.