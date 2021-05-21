Azur Lane USS San Francisco Will Join the New Eagle Union Event

XSeed Games, a publishing brand under the umbrella of Marvelous USA Incorporated, has carved out its niche in the gaming industry and is at the helm of various, notable titles such as Story of Seasons, Rune Factory, Corpse Party, Granblue Fantasy: Versus and of course, Akiba’s Trip. The company’s reputation has grown as it remains dedicated to bringing localized games to fans worldwide. The mission of XSeed Games continues as Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed will launch in North America on 20th July 2021 for the Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4 and PC, available on Steam, GOG and the Humble Bundle Store. The release of the game in the West is an accomplishment for XSeed Games as the game is celebrating its tenth anniversary since its original release and the remastered version will include dual Japanese and English options.