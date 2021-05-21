newsbreak-logo
Planet Earth Report –“Sleep Evolved Before Brains to World’s Emerging Microbe Threat”

Cover picture for the articleChalk up another amanzing week of new from Planet Earth, ranging from rethinking the fabric of reality to a new global threat capable of destroying life itself. Time is fundamental, space is emergent – why physicists are rethinking reality, reports Aeon. “From Isaac Newton’s ‘absolute space’ and ‘absolute time’, which envisioned the two phenomena as fundamental and separate, to Albert Einstein’s ‘spacetime’, which condensed them into a single concept, the relationship between space and time has been the mystery driving fundamental physics for more than four centuries. And over the past several decades, some physicists have come to believe that the fabric of reality is perhaps due to be torn into yet again.”

No, NASA photos are not evidence of fungus growing on Mars, sorry

Mars is very in right now. NASA's Perseverance rover is up there searching for life, and the agency's Ingenuity Mars helicopter is pulling off daring aerial feats. But on Wednesday, Mars appeared in the news for all the wrong reasons. According to websites like the Daily Mail, scientists were making a pretty wild claim: Fungi were alive and well on the red planet.
Our Earth May Have A Mysterious Fifth Layer

Geologists have long maintained that our Earth comprises four layers — the crust, the mantle, the outer core, and the deepest layer — the inner core. However, a team of scientists led by Jo Stephenson, a doctoral student in seismology at Australian National University in Canberra, now asserts that our planet may be harboring a mysterious, fifth "inner-inner core" as well.
Scientists claim to have seen fungi on Mars

An international group of Researchers She thinks she has found evidence of life on Mars. Is that they noticed pictures Red planet Where you can see something similar to a fungus. The images used by the scientists were made by Houmi Curiosity of e Another chance ‘retired’ in 2019. at...
Young Stars can Evaporate Nearby Disks Before They can Form Planets

Many planetary systems may get snuffed out before they even get a chance to form, according to new research. The culprit: nearby stars, capable of evaporating entire protoplanetary disks just when they begin to form. Stars tend to form in clusters as a single giant nebula fragments into many smaller...
Have microbes hitchhiked to Mars? Organisms are found in NASA’s clean rooms which could have attached to the Perseverance rover and survived harsh trip to the Red Planet, scientist warns

NASA is eyeing the 2030s to put the first human boots on Mars, but a scientist suggests the American space agency may have already sent forms of life aboard its Perseverance rover to the Red Planet. Christopher Mason, a geneticist at Weill Cornell Medicine, suggests that although NASA takes extreme...
Some volcanoes on Mars may still be active, giving warmth to potential sub-surface life, scientists say

The Martian sub-surface could be warm enough in places to support life, according to a new study.Using data from satellites orbitting Mars, scientists found evidence of recent volcanic activity on the Red Planet in what could represent a major breakthrough in the search for alien life.While most records of the Red Planet indicate that it was volcanically active between 3 and 4 billion years ago, with smaller eruptions likely continuing as recently as 3 million years ago in some locations, the current study, published in the journal Icarus, points to evidence that eruptions could have taken place in the...
Video: Discovery of Homo naledi suggests ‘maybe brain size isn’t all it’s cracked up to be’ when it comes to human evolution

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The small brains of Homo naledi raise new questions about the evolution of human brain size. Big brains were costly to human ancestors, and some species may have paid the costs with richer diets, hunting and gathering, and longer childhoods. But that scenario doesn’t seem to work well for Homo naledi, which had hands well-suited for toolmaking, long legs, humanlike feet, and teeth suggesting a high-quality diet.
Nature, Not Humans, May Cause Mass Extinctions

US scientists believe they have identified a recurring pattern of mass extinctions and catastrophic climate change − and this time humans really are not to blame. Instead, the planet and the solar system could be caught up in some deadly astronomical cycle. They argue that every 27 million years, a...
'The sound of the universe': NASA's Voyager-1 spacecraft sends back data revealing the 'hum' of interstellar gas from 14 BILLION miles away

NASA's Voyager-1 spacecraft, travelling outside the solar system, has sent back new data revealing a 'hum' given off by interstellar gas 14 billion miles from the Earth. The spacecraft, currently further away from the Earth than any human-made object before it, launched 44 years ago to study the gas giants of the outer solar system.
We might have found mushrooms on Mars, and that would be an incredible discovery

As at the beginning of a movie in the 1990s about extraterrestrials, the scientist nicknamed “Space Tiger King” and his colleagues claim that the strange rocks we saw on Mars are actually mushrooms. Contrary to what the scientific community and NASA think. In a ’90s movie, they’d be right, sending out a human expedition to discover more, until they encounter a monstrous species hiding underground. Actually, this is not the case. Let’s try to understand something.
From 1.8 million years ago, earliest evidence of human activity found

Researchers find evidence of early tool-making and fire use inside the Wonderwerk Cave in Africa. The scientists date the human activity in the cave to 1.8 million years ago. The evidence is the earliest found yet and advances our understanding of human evolution. One of the oldest activities carried out...
Come and Experience the Planets Like Never Before

Calling all explorers! Are you ready to experience the solar system like never before? Planet Play is an all-new, all-immersive exhibit at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Go beyond the traditional playground with engaging interactives and planetary components that educate and entertain young explorers. Come and race rovers on Mars....
Seeing Atoms at Record Resolution Becomes a Reality Thanks to This Microscope

Back at the beginning of the 20th century, quantum scientists such as Niels Bohr, Paul Dirac, and Richard Feynman were struggling to understand the atom, remaining speechless at how stubborn it is. Once considered an indivisible unit of ordinary matter, the atom cannot be accurately represented unless you use very abstract mathematics.
Did Earth's early rise in oxygen help multicellular life evolve?

Scientists have long thought that there was a direct connection between the rise in atmospheric oxygen, which started with the Great Oxygenation Event 2.5 billion years ago, and the rise of large, complex multicellular organisms. That theory, the "Oxygen Control Hypothesis," suggests that the size of these early multicellular organisms...
Ancient Humans Not To Blame For Extinction

CANBERRA, Australia — Researchers have debunked the popular theory that ancient humans were responsible for mass extinctions on islands. Archeologists and paleontologists from the Australian National University and Griffith University called together researchers from around the world to examine records spanning 2.6 million years, comparing when humans arrived in when species became extinct. They found there was little overlap between the two […]