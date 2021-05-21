Planet Earth Report –“Sleep Evolved Before Brains to World’s Emerging Microbe Threat”

Chalk up another amanzing week of new from Planet Earth, ranging from rethinking the fabric of reality to a new global threat capable of destroying life itself. Time is fundamental, space is emergent – why physicists are rethinking reality, reports Aeon. “From Isaac Newton’s ‘absolute space’ and ‘absolute time’, which envisioned the two phenomena as fundamental and separate, to Albert Einstein’s ‘spacetime’, which condensed them into a single concept, the relationship between space and time has been the mystery driving fundamental physics for more than four centuries. And over the past several decades, some physicists have come to believe that the fabric of reality is perhaps due to be torn into yet again.”