UNC women’s basketball announces assistant coaching staff hires

University 20, Valley 2, in Gilcrest: University led just 9-2 before exploding for 11 more runs in the top of the seventh inning. The Bulldogs out-hit Valley 22-5. Junior River Jackson continued his season-long tear for University, hitting 5 for 5 with a home run, a double and four RBI. Senior Alex Martinez also drove in four runs for the Bulldogs, hitting 2 for 6. Junior Greg Garza hit 3 for 5 with three doubles and three RBI. Junior Parker Disparti pitched six innings for University, allowing two earned runs on five hits, striking out eight and walking none. The Bulldogs improved to 4-0 overall, 4-0 in 3A Patriot League play. Valley fell to 2-3, 2-3.