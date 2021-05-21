Audubon leader Forman: "We should not have" canceled 'Blue at the Zoo'

Tammy Barbie’s first family trip since the onset of the pandemic began with a strategic error. Rushing to get to the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport for a flight to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, the former flight attendant didn’t have time to pack food for herself, her mother, her husband and their three daughters. Certainly they could purchase something, she assumed, to ward away anyone’s hunger pains. But the family found next to nothing open at the airport, and on board, only meager bags of bottled water, almonds and cookies were doled out for the roughly four-hour journey. The hungry 7-year-old, Barbie’s youngest daughter, had a meltdown.