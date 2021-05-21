newsbreak-logo
Audubon leader Forman: "We should not have" canceled 'Blue at the Zoo'

By Chris Miller
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 1 day ago

Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO Ron Forman joined WWL’s Newell Normand today, to talk about the zoo’s canceled then reinstated “back the blue” event with the NOPD.

