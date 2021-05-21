LILY ROSE RELEASES REFLECTIVE NEW SONG, “REMIND ME OF YOU” AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE TODAY
Lily Rose, "the promising new talent" (Billboard) signed to Big Loud Records / Back Blocks Music and Republic Records releases "Remind Me of You," available everywhere today. Co-written by Sam Hunt, Corey Crowder, Ryan Vojtesak and Ernest Keith Smith, "Remind Me of You" is a wistful song about coming to terms with the ending of a new relationship that 'never had a shot.' In tandem with the song's release, a groundbreaking lyric video is available everywhere today, showcasing custom choreography and interpretive dance performed by some of Nashville's top dancers.