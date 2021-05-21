newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

FCG HEEM RELEASES NEW PROJECT NEIGHBORHOOD POETRY TODAY

By Wanja
radiofacts.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresenting a 360-degree vision of his world, Florida phenomenon FCG Heem unveils his new project, Neighborhood Poetry, with a music video for “Beef” featuring Pooh Shiesty via Republic Records today. He heralded the release with standout tracks “Beef” [feat. Pooh Shiesty], “Champagne Showers,” and “More Pain” [feat. Toosii]. Among other...

radiofacts.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Project Music#World Music#New Music#Fcg Heem Releases#Neighborhood Poetry#Republic Records#Lbs Kee#Hiphopdx#Music Fcg Heem#Poetry#Lyrics#Hip Hop#Vivid Verses#Tracklisting#Heavenly Piano#Intro#Catchy Bars#Glitchy 808s#Stars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
NFL
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Toosii Releases New Single "shop" Featuring DaBaby

Back in October 2020, DaBaby praised up-and-coming superstar Toosii as the "hottest new artist in the world." The rapper has taken on a mentorship role with the rising 21-year-old artist, working with him as part of his deal with South Coast Music Group. On Friday, Toosii officially released his new mixtape, titled Thank You For Believing. He's aiming for "all-time status" after declaring himself the rookie of the year, and his new single with DaBaby called "shop" will surely help him get there.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

JULIANA HATFIELD RELEASES NEW ALBUM “BLOOD” TODAY”

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. –Juliana Hatfield has released her 19th solo studio album Blood, “an irresistible catharsis laced with endless earworms” (- WBUR ) TODAY!. Blood takes a deep dive into the dark side with a lens on modern human psychology and behaviour. “I think these songs are a reaction to how seriously and negatively a lot of people have been affected by the past four years,” says Juliana. “But it’s fun, musically. There’s a lot of playing around. I didn’t really have a plan when I started this project.”
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Ozuna Unleashes Video for New Song 'Tiempo'

Ozuna has dropped his new video for “Tiempo,” the Puerto Rican reggaeton singer’s first new solo music of 2021. The track was penned by Ozuna and producer Sky Rompiendo and follows the singer’s collaborative 2021 LP Los Dioses with Anuel AA. Earlier this year, Ozuna was among the first artists...
Musicrespect-mag.com

Melvoni Releases New EP ‘Return To Sender Today’

Image Credit: Cover Art17-year-old budding star Melvoni unveils his brand-new Return To Sender EP today and new video for his single “Million Dollar Peasant” directed by JMO Productions. LISTEN to Return To Sender HERE. WATCH “Million Dollar Peasant” video on YouTube/Vevo HERE. He initially set the stage for the EP...
Celebritiesourculturemag.com

J. Cole Releasing New Documentary ‘Applying Pressure’ Today

J. Cole is releasing a new documentary called Applying Pressure: The Off-Season Documentary today. The Scott Lazer-directed film will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Cole’s upcoming album The Off-Season and is set to premiere today (May 10) at 1 p.m. Eastern [6pm BST] on YouTube. Check out a teaser below.
Musicdecodedmagazine.com

Chicago-based producer kryptogram releases the second instalment of his krypt mixtape-style EP series with krypt. vol2.

Following last year’s krypt. vol1 project, Serbian-born, Chicago-based producer kryptogram marks the second instalment of his krypt mixtape-style EP series with krypt. vol2. The new EP also follows kryptogram’s stand-alone single Wanting ft. Josh Sahunta that amassed support from Mistajam and Pete Tong on BBC Radio 1 last year, whilst most recently adding his remix skills to Jazmine Sullivan’s Price Tags ft. Anderson Paak.
MusicAmadhia

Essential Releases: Shoegaze, Hip-Hop, Garage Rock and More

Welcome to Essential Releases, our weekly roundup of the albums that we can’t stop playing, and that we think you need to hear. Natalie Bergman’s Mercy speaks to a particular stage of the grieving process wherein one’s existence has become so suffused with suffering that the only option for relief is turning to a higher power in a desperate plea to remove it. Bergman, also known as part of brother-sister duo Wild Belle, uses the musical framework of spiritual gospel as filtered through sun-dappled psychedelia (also a somewhat spiritual genre, for all its aesthetic goofiness) to work through the pain of losing her father and stepmother in a drunk driving accident; she learned about their deaths just as she was about to take the stage with Wild Belle—an unspeakably sad story she fearlessly recounts in the record’s tender closing track “Last Farewell.” Though the record is filled with hopeful entreaties to the power of Jesus to lift up lost souls, wrapped up twinkly 60s-tinged sounds, Mercy (which Bergman wrote, performed and mixed herself) is often at its most potent when she strips the music down to its barest essentials and her lyrics down to questions that are heartbreaking in their simplicity. On “Home at Last,” she idly strums her guitar and wonders: “What is my sin, Lord? / Where is my joy?” Though some may be put off by the record’s barefaced religiosity, for Bergman, there is no distinction between the healing ability of God and that of music. On Mercy, she puts her faith in both.
Musichypefresh.co

West Coast Rapper Jay Furr Releases New “King Furr” Project

Jay Furr is the next big star coming out of California. As he has consistently put out fire music, he returns to the scene with a new impressive project titled King Furr. After witnessing the organic success of his 2021 single releases, Furr decided to put together a full body of work that will propel him to the mainstream in a major way.
MusicHOT 97

Ron Suno Announces The Release Of New Project ‘Jokes Up’

Ron Suno is here to prove that his rap skills are as serious as his comedic ones. The Bronx-born has announced the release of his upcoming album Jokes Up. The album will consist of his snappy lyricism and his humorously undercut bravado. Singles such as Winners featuring Brooklyn’s own Sheff...
Musicbreakingandentering.net

A Rap Duo by The Name RA.F Released a New Energetic Song ‘Foreigns’

Faraz Mohsin and Raad Shaikh are a rap duo called RA.F. They started making music only under a year ago but their goal is to become the next major artists in the hip hop industry. They started on SoundCloud by dropping an album called ‘Live It Up’ without having a mic, proper equipment, or proper editing skills. Now, nearly a few months later, they are producing high-quality music.
MusicPosted by
UPI News

21 Savage releases horror-themed music video for 'Saw' track 'Spiral'

April 30 (UPI) -- 21 Savage released on Friday a new music video for his song Spiral, which hails from upcoming horror sequel Spiral: From the Book of Saw. The rapper is trapped and hanging upside down in a straitjacket in the clip, which also features footage from the film starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Alice Hubble Releases New Single Today

London-based synth-pop artist Alice Hubble has shared her comment on the #metoo movement in the form of new single “Power Play” alongside news that her new album will be released later this year. Described as the work of “one lady at home with her enormous collection of synthesisers”, Alice Hubble mixes melancholic pop, layered vintage synths and elegant vocals, reminiscent of Ladytron, Ashra and Goldfrapp. Her debut album Polarlichter, inspired by the 70’s recordings of Tangerine Dream and Sally Oldfield was released in September 2019 to much critical acclaim.
Musicthesource.com

42 Dugg Releases New Project ‘Free Dem Boyz’

42 Dugg has released his new project, Free Dem Boyz, bringing in an All-Star roster of features in Future, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, EST Gee, Rowdy Rebel, and Fivio Foreign. Dugg and Future also tagged for the video “Maybach,” which previously grabbed headlines for the slight jab to the Harvey’s by the Freeband Gang leader.
Retailhiphop-n-more.com

Cam Wallace Adds Wiz Khalifa To ‘Retail (Remix)’: Listen

Rapper-singer Cam Wallace drops the remix to his smooth single ‘Retail‘, and is joined by rapper Wiz Khalifa who adds a nice flavor to the revisit. The Houston native shared the single on social media, just in time for the long weekend. When asked about his collaboration with the Taylor...
MusicStereogum

Stream Bbymutha’s New EP Bastard Tapes Vol. 3

Last year, upon the release of her massive 25-track debut album Muthaland, the gifted Chattanooga rapper Bbymutha announced that she was retiring from music, effective immediately. Fortunately, she hasn’t held herself to that. Earlier this year, Bbymutha released a new EP called Muthaleficent 2. Over the weekend, she dropped another one.
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

Saweetie Drops New Single & Video for ‘Fast (Motion)’: Watch

Icy Gang, tap in! Saweetie releases a brand new catchy single, ‘Fast (Motion)’, along with a playful music video, showing off the rapper’s powerful skills. The Bay area femcee teased fans a few days ago on her Instagram page. The upbeat track will be featured on her highly-anticipated debut album,...
Musicthisisrnb.com

Rising Artist La’Britney Releases New Single “Ducked Off”

Detroit-bred R&B singer, dancer, entrepreneur, and activist La’Britney releases her new single titled “Ducked Off.” The Former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star is making herself the priority first in the face of unreciprocated love in this single. “I had to ‘Duck Off’ and put myself at the top of my to do list, so that the rest could fall into place.”