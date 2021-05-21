SKELETAL REMAINS RELEASE SPECIAL ALBUM RE-ISSUES

Knife Party is a name we’ll never forget. The duo comprised of Rob Swire and Gareth McGrillen have dominated this world. In 2013, the two performed as Knife Party and gave us the absolute banger of a performance at Ultra. But before all that, there was Pendulum. Comprised of Gareth, Rob, and a few others, they have had the world at their fingertips since the bands formation in 2007. Even though there were some hiccups along the road, they all know how special this project was.