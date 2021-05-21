SKELETAL REMAINS RELEASE SPECIAL ALBUM RE-ISSUES
Californian Death Metal diehards SKELETAL REMAINS celebrate the release of their anticipated album re-issues Beyond the Flesh and Condemned to Misery and their special 10th band-anniversary compilation release. This LP re-release contains the 2011 Desolate Isolation demo tape on 180g vinyl as well as various bonus content compiled from one decade of SKELETAL REMAINS’ band history. Featuring a brand-new artwork by Mark Riddick and a special Bonus CD (for the vinyl edition) including outtakes of the guitar solos of each Skeletal Remains album, this release is the definitive SKELETAL REMAINS collectors’ item for every die-hard fan out there.radiofacts.com