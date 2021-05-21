Radio Facts Poll Results: 13 Things Black People Over 40 are Most Concerned About

The overwhelming and mind-numbing anxiety that stems from regrets and events in the past can be detrimental to our present and future success. At one point or another, most people find themselves clinging to a past event, phase, or person because of present discontent. When the future is unknown and foggy and there is a hole in the web that creates your current happiness, it is completely normal to grasp onto something that we once knew as real, known, and better: the past. Without presenting you with the most fluffy ways to forget the past like “you can’t change the past, let it go” or “what happened in the past stays in the past,” there are some ways to reframe your mindset and feel like maybe the past isn’t the key to what you’re looking for and maybe there ARE ways to relieve that weight and move forward.