Hip Hop Stars Join To Break Ground On The Universal Hip Hop Museum Coming To The Bronx

102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 1 day ago
Ground broke on the first phase of the Universal Hip Hop Museum coming to the Bronx Thursday (May 20). Hip hop legends joined Bronx Borough President, Ruben Diaz Jr., for the event, according to an ABC 7 NY.

Big names in attendance included Nas, LL Cool J, Fat Joe, Lil Kim, Naughty by Nature, Grandmaster Flash, Slick Rick, Michael Bivins and EMPD.

It’s going to be a global destination; it is going to be an economic engine.

— Ruben Diaz Jr., Bronx Borough President

The museum is expected to be a $349 million mixed-use project along the Harlem River waterfront in the South Bronx.

