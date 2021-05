The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) is looking for Developmental Services Program Coordinator 2. This executive service position is under the supervision of the Director of Internal Quality Assurance within the Program Operations Unit and will support the Department’s Intake and Case Management units in regards to the Self Determination Waiver, Employment and Community First CHOICES, and the Katie Beckett Program. This position will promote intake and case management compliance with federal, state, and programmatic rules for 1915c and 1115 Waiver programs.