newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mesa, AZ

Four children injured after gust of wind sends bounce house flying

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44OHS5_0a7Dy1lc00

MESA, Ariz. — Heavy winds blew a bounce house into the air Thursday, injuring four children inside it — the second mishap involving kids and a large inflatable in Arizona this week.

The Mesa Fire Department said a strong gust of wind lifted a bounce house several feet off the ground around 4:30 p.m. during a party celebrating the end of the school year, KNXV reported.

It is unclear how many children were inside the bounce house at the time it was airborne. However, four children aged 5 to 11 were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

This is the second incident in days where a bounce house has been lifted into the air.

Two children where injured Sunday when a bounce house was lifted 20 feet into the air and traveled 75 feet after getting caught up in a dust devil in Chino Valley, KNXV reported. The two children suffered severe injuries. Layla Borne, 6, is in a wheelchair with broken bones. Arlene Romero, 7, suffered neck and back injuries.

The families set up a crowd-sourced funded account to help pay for medical costs.

102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
359
Followers
1K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Chino Valley, AZ
Local
Arizona Accidents
Mesa, AZ
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bounce House#Gust Of Wind#Accident#Broken Bones#The Mesa Fire Department#Knxv#Flying#Heavy Winds#Severe Injuries#Kids#Ariz#This Week#School Year
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Mesa, AZABC 15 News

Two killed in crash Saturday on U.S. 60 EB at Mesa Drive

MESA, AZ — Two people are dead following a crash Saturday morning on U.S. 60 near Mesa Drive. Just before 1:30 a.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 for reports of a crash. Officials say four vehicles were involved and two people...
Mesa, AZPosted by
12 News

Two dead after crash on US 60 in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — Two people were reported dead at the scene of a four-vehicle collision on US 60 early Saturday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. The crash, which closed the east-bound lanes of the major roadway, is under criminal investigation due to impairment possibly being involved, police said.
Mesa, AZPosted by
12 News

Search underway for man who disappeared at Saguaro Lake

MESA, Ariz. — Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies are conducting a search at Saguaro Lake in Mesa after a man dove into the water and never resurfaced. When deputies responded to the Dive Rock area of the lake around 3 p.m., they were unable to locate the man, officials said. A...
Mesa, AZEast Valley Tribune

Cyclists ‘target of prey’ on Mesa streets

Just after midnight On an otherwise quiet May 4, a man was riding his bike on Country Club Drive, approaching Eighth Avenue. Fifty-year-old Carlos Cortez Hernandez was hit by a car, which did not stop. “Unfortunately, the male did not survive his injuries,” said Nik Rasheta, a Mesa Police Department...
Arizona StateKOLD-TV

Crews battle White Tank Fire in Maricopa County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with Arizona State Forestry are fighting a new fire burning west of Surprise. The White Tank Fire is mapped at around 80 acres, according to a tweet and is burning on state trust land. This story will be updated as more information becomes...
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River

Arizona summers are brutal, so it’s important to find ways to keep cool. Floating down the Salt River is one of our favorite warm-weather activities, and Salt River Tubing offers the longest float trip in the entire state. For up to five hours, you can enjoy a relaxing day on the water underneath the summer […] The post Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mesa, AZ12news.com

Home Run Stadium batting cages in Mesa at risk of closing

PHOENIX — A longstanding business in our community needs help. After spending more than three decades in Mesa, Home Run Stadium is in a world of financial hurt after Metro Phoenix Light Rail construction and the pandemic. So much so, owner Roc Rothchild, says without charitable donations he may be forced to close.
New River, AZthefoothillsfocus.com

Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in New River

A hot air balloon carrying 18 people made an emergency landing near 19th Avenue and Joy Ranch Road in New River on May 2. Two people sustained minor injuries. One person was transported to a local hospital for further treatment, according to Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical’s Public Information Officer Brent Fenton.
Mesa, AZtechxplore.com

Electric 3-wheeled car factory, jobs coming to Mesa, Arizona

ElectraMeccanica, known for its tiny, single passenger, three-wheeled electric cars, has chosen Mesa, Arizona, as the location for its U.S. assembly and engineering plant. The Canadian company, based in Vancouver, B.C., says the new facility will create up to 500 new jobs and potentially produce 20,000 of its flagship Solo electric vehicles each year. ElectraMeccanica calls the Solo EV an "all-electric solution for the urban environment," though it has a range of 100 miles and a top speed of 80 miles per hour, making it safe for highway use. The company said the cars sell for $18,500 and are available for pre-order on its website.