Texas Longhorns Offer "Was A BIG One" to Top 2023 DE Jayden Wayne

The Texas Longhorns' focus on improving their pass rush continued on Thursday when head coach Steve Sarkisian re-offered one of the nation's top 2023 defensive line prospects, Lincoln High School (Tacoma, WA) defensive end, Jayden Wayne.

And as the 6-foot-5 240-pound star in the making told LonghornsCountry.com in an exclusive interview on Friday, Sarkisian's offer was a massive one for him personally.

"This one was BIG to me!" Wayne told LonghornsCountry.com and in an exclusive interview. "I spoke to Coach Sarkisian on Zoom. He was excited to talk to me and wanted to personally offer me an official offer."

A tremendous athlete, as well as a two-sport star, Wayne is actually being recruited as more than just a defender for the Longhorns, but also as a tight end, much in the same vein as the team's crowned jewel of the 2021 recruiting class, Ja'Tavion Sanders.

"(Sarkisian) doesn't know what position they want to use me at yet, Wayne said. "He said I look great at both positions."

The Longhorns originally offered Wayne back on May 5, giving him yet another impressive Power 5 offer to add to his ever-growing list.

"I don't know much about Texas but it has a lot of tradition and a lot of NFL players came from there. I know coach Sarkisian is new there too."

One of the most coveted recruits in the entire nation, Wayne holds offers from a host of Power 5 blue blood programs, including Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Miami, Nebraska, Michigan Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington, and USC, among many others.

With his official offer now in hand, Wayne also divulged his plans to visit the 40 Acres this June, as he tries to whittle down the list of contenders for his signature moving into his junior season.

"We talked about when I visit in June," Wayne said. "They would show me around Austin and all that they have around them."

