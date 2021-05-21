newsbreak-logo
Texas Longhorns Offer "Was A BIG One" to Top 2023 DE Jayden Wayne

By Matt Galatzan
Posted by 
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 1 day ago

The Texas Longhorns' focus on improving their pass rush continued on Thursday when head coach Steve Sarkisian re-offered one of the nation's top 2023 defensive line prospects, Lincoln High School (Tacoma, WA) defensive end, Jayden Wayne.

And as the 6-foot-5 240-pound star in the making told LonghornsCountry.com in an exclusive interview on Friday, Sarkisian's offer was a massive one for him personally.

"This one was BIG to me!" Wayne told LonghornsCountry.com and in an exclusive interview. "I spoke to Coach Sarkisian on Zoom. He was excited to talk to me and wanted to personally offer me an official offer."

A tremendous athlete, as well as a two-sport star, Wayne is actually being recruited as more than just a defender for the Longhorns, but also as a tight end, much in the same vein as the team's crowned jewel of the 2021 recruiting class, Ja'Tavion Sanders.

"(Sarkisian) doesn't know what position they want to use me at yet, Wayne said. "He said I look great at both positions."

The Longhorns originally offered Wayne back on May 5, giving him yet another impressive Power 5 offer to add to his ever-growing list.

"I don't know much about Texas but it has a lot of tradition and a lot of NFL players came from there. I know coach Sarkisian is new there too."

One of the most coveted recruits in the entire nation, Wayne holds offers from a host of Power 5 blue blood programs, including Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Miami, Nebraska, Michigan Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington, and USC, among many others.

With his official offer now in hand, Wayne also divulged his plans to visit the 40 Acres this June, as he tries to whittle down the list of contenders for his signature moving into his junior season.

"We talked about when I visit in June," Wayne said. "They would show me around Austin and all that they have around them."

Will the Longhorns land Wayne? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
115
Followers
231
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

Related
College SportsPosted by
LonghornCountry

QB Maalik Murphy Named Longhorns’ Top 2022 Commit

19. Texas - QB Maalik Murphy. “Murphy gets to hold the mantle of the 'guy' who may always be associated with Steve Sarkisian's tenure at Texas. From an athletic profile and positional perspective, there is plenty of pressure on either party, and the spring season of 2021 proved as a strong step forward. The Gardena (Calif.) Serra signal-caller was a varsity first-teamer for the first time in his prep career and he ran with it to a 4-2 record over the condensed campaign. The highs were strong as Murphy averaged better than 200 yards per game against elite competition, throwing for nine touchdowns along the way. All eyes will be on Murphy in 2021 as Texas' headliner, a new title to his name for the fall as elite running back Jaydon Blue announced he would sit out his senior season.”
NFLPosted by
LonghornCountry

Could Former Longhorns OT Samuel Cosmi Be Starting Week 1 in Washington?

Samuel Comsi won big when selected by the Washington Football Team last April with the No. 51 pick. Now, he could be winning the starting job come Week 1. Washington officially released offensive tackle Morgan Moses following the announcement he would be granted access to request a trade. The release of the veteran will now save WFT $7.75 million in salary-cap space and will only cost $1.9 million in dead cap room.
College SportsPosted by
LonghornCountry

Texas Longhorns June Recruiting Visit Preview

On June 1, college football’s dead period will officially end. For the first time since COVID-19 lockdowns began, players will be able to take official campus visits and meet the coaches. For new head coach Steve Sarkisian and Co, the opportunity to meet players on campus will be pivotal for recruiting and cementing the program's vision.
Texas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

Texas Baseball Mid-Week Matchup vs Rice Canceled

Coming off of a weekend of rest, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns baseball team was set to face the Rice Owls on Tuesday night in their final midweek tilt of the season. However, on Tuesday morning, that all changed, with inclement weather forcing the matchup to be canceled, without plans to reschedule.
NBAPosted by
LonghornCountry

Kevin Durant Among Former Longhorns Starting NBA Playoffs

Three former Texas Longhorns being their pursuit of an NBA title this weekend around the country, including two former NBA champions — Kevin Durant and Tristan Thompson. Durant, who won a two rings during his three seasons with the Golden State Warriors, is in his first season playing for the Brooklyn Nets after missing last season rehabbing an Achilles injury. The Nets are the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, behind the No. 1-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.
Texas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

LSU Transfer QB T.J. Finley Trending Texas?

Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, Texas has been able to fill each position with extensive talent. Most notably, Sarkisian secured a commitment from 2022 four-star recruit Maalik Murphy. Currently, the starting quarterback battle is between Hudson Card and Casey Thompson. Both players have been competing for a shot to...